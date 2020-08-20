Left Menu
Development News Edition

DST to set up Technology Innovation Hub at IIIT Hyderabad

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIITH) here on Thursday said it has been selected for setting up a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) on data driven technologies with a Rs 110 crore funding from the Union Department of Science and Technology (DST).

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:37 IST
DST to set up Technology Innovation Hub at IIIT Hyderabad
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIITH) here on Thursday said it has been selected for setting up a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) on data driven technologies with a Rs 110 crore funding from the Union Department of Science and Technology (DST). The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systemsunder the DST has chosen the IIITH for establishing the hub which will play a pivotal role in developing and promoting data-driven technologies and artificial intelligence and machine learning across the country, it said in a release.

IIITH was the only institution outside of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in the initial list of 17 selected TIHs, the release said. TIH-Data will be a single point source for all data driven technologies on mobility, healthcare, systems, buildings, and India-specific problems.

It will support projects in the domain areas of TIH to academic, R&D institutions and industry and other funding agencies, participate in international projects, support student start-ups and support incubatees as well as initiate international collaborative projects. Even as the hub set up is still underway, a special initiative around COVID-19 has already started at the institute.

As part of the RAKSHAK effort by the DST, a project to curate and compile data sets that can be used to address COVID-19 related solutions around diagnostics and treatment protocols have commenced. Prof P J Narayanan Director IIIT said, This is a great achievement for the institute to be selected as a TIH. We will focus on creating and curating diverse datasets under the Data Foundation being set up under the Hub." Data and its fair, transparent, and open access are critical to the development of ML-based solutions.

Translational research will be a particular focus of the hub. "Since IIITH has the largest AI research group in the country, we are looking forward to taking our research from lab to land and making significant contributions to data driven technologies, he added.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they think was laced with poison. A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny started feeling ill on a p...

Zalando launches diversity drive after racism investigation

German online fashion retailer Zalando SE pledged on Thursday to use more brands linked to Black and other minority groups as part of a drive to fight discrimination and increase diversity after an investigation into allegations of racism. ...

Concerned over numbers: Telangana Guv on study that 6 lakh people in Hyderabad may carry COVID-19

Hyderabad, Aug 20 PTITelangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed concern over the estimates of a new study that at least six lakh people in the city may have been infected by coronavirus. Concerned on the numbers.Congra...

India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement: MEA.

India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020