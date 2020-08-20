Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-Rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims clouds labor market recovery

Still, in a sign some rehiring is underway, the rolls of those continuing to receive jobless benefits is slowly declining, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, and other data indicated a recovery from the recession triggered by COVID-19 continues, though at a more fitful pace than earlier. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 1.106 million for the week ended Aug. 15, from an upwardly revised 971,000 in the prior week.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:09 IST
WRAPUP 3-Rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims clouds labor market recovery

The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, a setback for a struggling U.S. job market crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. Still, in a sign some rehiring is underway, the rolls of those continuing to receive jobless benefits is slowly declining, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, and other data indicated a recovery from the recession triggered by COVID-19 continues, though at a more fitful pace than earlier.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 1.106 million for the week ended Aug. 15, from an upwardly revised 971,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 925,000 applications in the latest week. The previous week's level had marked the first time since March that new claims had registered below 1 million, and had fueled some optimism that the pace of layoffs would slow further. Last week's reversal soured that, and new weekly claims have been above the 1 million mark for 21 of the last 22 weeks.

"The labor market is a long way from being healthy," Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note to clients. The volatility in benefits activity follows the lapse of an extra $600 weekly unemployment benefit at the end of July. The enhanced benefit had been in place since the spring under the massive coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress in late March, but Democrats in Congress and the White House have failed to reach agreement on extending it.

While President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that includes a provision extending the supplement at a reduced rate of $400 a week, there has been confusion over its implementation. States are required to cover $100 of the benefits, but many governors have indicated they don't have the financial capacity after revenues were decimated in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining $300 will be funded from a limited emergency disaster relief program, which economists estimated could be depleted as early as September.

Oxford's Vanden Houten noted that only seven states have been approved to pay the extra benefits. 'LOSING STEAM'

New COVID-19 infections continue to spread across the nation, forcing authorities in some of the most afflicted areas to either shut down businesses again or pause reopenings. The newest twist in the path of the outbreak includes the eruption of hot spots associated with some colleges reopening their campuses. First-time claims peaked at a record 6.867 million in late March.

"Claims are still down 325,000 from the last full week of July," economists at Jefferies said in a note to clients that described the overall increase as "disappointing." "The next few weeks will be telling in terms of how much of the recent improvement has been fundamental as the Sun Belt has recovered from their COVID surge, or technical as the $600 benefit expired," the Jefferies economists said.

While new claims are up, the number of people continuing to collect jobless benefits beyond the first week fell to the lowest level since April. So-called continuing claims declined to 14.844 million in the week ending Aug. 8 from a revised 15.480 million in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast continued claims at 15 million. Including those enrolled in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits for those out of work who would not ordinarily qualify for standard state jobless benefits, the total number of people receiving assistance was 28.06 million in the week ended Aug. 1, down roughly 200,000 from the prior week.

Only 9.3 million of the 22 million jobs lost between February and April have been regained so far, and the economy suffered its largest slump since at least the end of World War Two in the second quarter, contracting by nearly 33% at an annualized rate. Nonetheless, two other reports on Thursday showed a recovery is underway, although the pace has slackened in recent weeks.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index showed the pace of activity growth in the mid-Atlantic region slowed for a second straight month in August. The Philadelphia Fed's business index slid to a reading of 17.2 from 24.1 in July. A reading above zero indicates expansion. Economists polled by Reuters had been looking for a reading of 21.

And the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index rose 1.4% in July, following increases of 3.0% and 3.1% in June and May, respectively. "Despite the recent gains in the LEI, which remain fairly broad-based, the initial post-pandemic recovery appears to be losing steam," said Ataman Ozyildirim, the Conference Board's senior director of economic research. "The LEI suggests that the pace of economic growth will weaken substantially during the final months of 2020."

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook row: Dubey wants Tharoor be removed as par panel head, US firm summoned on Sept 2

The Facebook row intensified into a full-blown war on Thursday with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanding the removal of Shashi Tharoor as head of a parliamentary panel claiming he was using the platform for a political agenda as the day saw the...

German ambulance plane due to leave to pick up Navalny tonight - Bild

An ambulance aircraft with a team specialised in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told Bild newspaper.Navalny was ...

We demand clarity on how Navalny fell ill, Merkel tells Russia

Germany insists that the circumstances that led to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny being taken suddenly ill be cleared up, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that the information so far available did not look good. She said ...

Turkey makes significant Black Sea gas find -sources

Turkey has found significant gas resources in the Black Sea, two Turkish sources said, a discovery which could help the country cut its dependence on energy imports if the gas can be commercially extracted. President Tayyip Erdogan told ene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020