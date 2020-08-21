Deal with EU will not be easy, time is short - UK negotiator Frost

Deal with EU will not be easy, time is short - UK negotiator FrostReuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:04 IST
It will not be easy to reach a deal between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit relations, Britain's chief negotiator said on Friday, saying there had been little progress in the latest round of talks and time was short. "Agreement is still possible, and it is still our goal, but it is clear that it will not be easy to achieve," Frost said in a statement.
"We have had useful discussions this week but there has been little progress."
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- postBrexit
- European Union
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI; Britain's royal family wish Meghan happy birthday amid rift and more
Bank of England says banks able to support coronavirus-hit Britain
Britain seeks to smooth post-Brexit N. Ireland trade disruption
Britain adds Belgium to travel quarantine list
Britain's top Archbishop enters trans rights row to support trolled MP