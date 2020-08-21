Left Menu
Deal with EU will not be easy, time is short - UK negotiator Frost

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:04 IST
File photo Image Credit: Pexels

It will not be easy to reach a deal between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit relations, Britain's chief negotiator said on Friday, saying there had been little progress in the latest round of talks and time was short. "Agreement is still possible, and it is still our goal, but it is clear that it will not be easy to achieve," Frost said in a statement.

"We have had useful discussions this week but there has been little progress."

