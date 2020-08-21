Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya seeks to be at center of disaster risk management to respond to people faster

In this unprecedented time of the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, climatic shocks are always top of mind for Kenyans. 

World Bank | Nairobi | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:26 IST
Kenya seeks to be at center of disaster risk management to respond to people faster
The $200-million Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Development Policy Financing with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option strives to strengthen the government’s institutional, technical, and financial capacities to manage the impact of climate and disaster risks. Image Credit: Twitter(@KenyaRedCross)

Kenya, along with its neighbours, is extremely vulnerable to climate change impacts, including longer periods of drought and less predictable rainfall patterns. In this unprecedented time of the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, climatic shocks are always top of mind for Kenyans. 

In recent years, Kenya has sought to be at the centre of its own disaster risk management to respond to its people faster. In 2018, the government and the World Bank developed an innovative development policy program along with a deferred drawdown option in the case of a catastrophe. The $200-million Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Development Policy Financing with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option strives to strengthen the government's institutional, technical, and financial capacities to manage the impact of climate and disaster risks.

Firstly, the development policy program provides support for policy reforms that strengthen resilience to climate and disaster risk in the urban and water sectors, mainstream DRM into development planning and public investment, while increasing the transparency of government interventions for climate adaptation and mitigation. In addition, it supported the Government of Kenya adopt their National Disaster Risk Financing Strategy, the first in Africa, which seeks to strengthen the financial resilience of the budget, counties and the vulnerable in Kenya to shocks.

Secondly, the catastrophe deferred drawdown option (Cat DDO) allowed the government to access contingency funds in the aftermath of a disaster caused by natural hazards or health emergencies. After an eligible drawdown request is made, the World Bank immediately disburses the funds within two to three business days. This flexible and prompt financial tool supports rapid emergency response and helps to alleviate the economic and humanitarian costs associated with delays in securing needed financing.

Within its second year of implementation, the Cat DDO is now fully disbursed. The first disbursement of $70 million was to support the government's response to the severe flooding due to extreme rainfall in 2019. The floods damaged infrastructure all over the country. The second drawdown for the remaining $130 million was disbursed to support the rapid mobilization of social and economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Demonstrating the rapidly disbursing nature of the instrument, the funds were deposited into the Kenya government's account within 48 hours of the drawdown request.

The Cat DDO is the first to be financed by the International Development Association, the part of the World Bank that helps the world's poorest countries. It is advancing Kenya's efforts to build resilience to shocks and supports the government to better manage the impacts of disasters—from public health disasters like the current global COVID-19 pandemic to natural disaster and climate shocks.

"These contingent lines of credit being developed with the World Bank are a core component of countries risks layering financing strategies which seek to strengthen the financial resilience of our clients to shocks," said Barry Patrick Maher, World Bank Senior Financial Sector Specialist. "This work is more critical today than ever as countries respond to multiple fiscal emergencies," he added.

Planning for Shocks

The critical nature of Cat DDO financing is born of urgency in a time of uncertainty. Kenya endured drought from 2008 to 2011, adversely affecting 3.7 million people and causing $12 billion in damages and losses. Between 2002 and 2012, international donors provided about $267 million every year in humanitarian assistance. Still, these funds were subject to difficulties and delays.  

The Cat DDO for Kenya plays a key role in demonstrating the significance of better planning and putting in place delivery systems that can rapidly deal with external shocks. 

The program also provides for technical assistance as well as access to best practices in preventive interventions, including nature-based solutions, green infrastructure, climate-resilient feeder roads and bridges, and better construction for housing. 

Risk modelling is critical to understanding the likelihood and impact of future shocks and therefore the likelihood that the Kenya Cat DDO will be triggered.  Using historical data as well as simulations following swift climate change events, risk modelling was conducted in Kenya to inform policy and the preparation of the Disaster Risk Financing strategy, as well as putting the Cat DDO in place. 

When a Crisis Hits, People Need Help—Fast

The project is anchored in the inclusion of the poorest and most vulnerable to improve their resilience. As in many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, natural disasters in Kenya also have a substantial social impact, leading to increases in food insecurity, poverty, and inequality. Moreover, the disruption of public utilities, such as potable water or sewage systems, communications, and transport infrastructure pose a threat to the health, assets, and livelihoods of people during a crisis. Governments that can quickly tap into financing to deliver immediate relief and get services back up and running can reduce or even eliminate some of these adverse effects.

The results of this work will inform future safety net programming and financial mechanisms that can respond quickly in times of extreme climate shocks in other countries. For example, Mauritania and Senegal are also engaged in safety net programming to access relief at the time of natural or health-related disaster. Cat DDO financing can be coupled with insurance and other instruments to allow financing to flow faster when humanitarian or natural disaster strikes.  The project offers a snapshot of best practices in rapid emergency response, which is among the development-centred climate initiatives that will be scaled up in the Next Generation Africa Climate Business Plan.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation: Puri says Kerala already running two 'very successful' airports under PPP model

The Kerala government is running two very successful airports under the public-private partnership PPP model and it is still opposing handing over the Thiruvananthapuram airport to a private operator, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh P...

Ghaziabad: 2 boys drown in water-filled pit

Two boys drowned in a deep pit filled with rainwater in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 5.30 pm when Jeeshan 11 and Hannan 10, residents of Shaheed Nagar colony in Sahibabad, along wi...

3 manufacturing firms to invest Rs 21 cr near Jewar airport

Three manufacturing firms were allotted 15,000 sq metre land near the upcoming airport in Gautam Buddh Nagars Jewar in a move expected to bring over Rs 21 crore in investments and create 380 jobs, officials said Friday. The three private un...

Ashwani Bhatia appointed Managing Director of SBI

Ashwani Bhatia was on Friday appointed as the Managing Director MD of the State Bank of India SBI, according to a Personnel Ministry orderBhatia is at present working as the Deputy Managing Director in SBIHe has been appointed as the MD up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020