Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to approach govt for capital; bank to raise funds from market: PNB MD

The country's second largest state-owned lender Punjab National Bank on Monday said it does not envisage approaching the government for capital support rather it intends to raise funds from the market, which seems to have appetite for the public sector banking space.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:23 IST
No need to approach govt for capital; bank to raise funds from market: PNB MD

The country's second largest state-owned lender Punjab National Bank on Monday said it does not envisage approaching the government for capital support rather it intends to raise funds from the market, which seems to have appetite for the public sector banking space. The bank has shareholders' approval for raising Rs 14,000 crore, comprising Rs 7,000 crore of the equity alone, from the market to meet COVID-related impact and finance growth, Punjab National Bank (PNB) Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao said in a virtual interaction with reporters.

"As on today, it does not appear (approach government for capital). If you look at market appetite also there is intent to contribute to public sector space in general," he said. This is evident from the recent issuance of Tier II bonds of Bank of Baroda and PNB as coupon rates were reasonable, he said.

"There is an appetite in the market. So, unless we test in the market, it would not be appropriate for us to think of government for contribution...We are confident of going to the market with respect to Tier II and Tier I bonds during Q2 and Q3 while we are looking at the end of Q3 or during Q4 for QIP (qualified institutional placement)," he said. Asked about the subdued share price of the bank, he said the government has 85.5 per cent stake in the bank leaving less than 15 per cent for the market to trade.

Shares of the bank were hovering around Rs 65 level during the last week of August 2019 as compared to Rs 35.30 on Monday on the BSE. "The government shareholding still remains at 85.5 per cent. In spite of showing better performance, the kind of stock available in the market is very less, the possibility of price moving up aggressively is not expected unless the stake in the market increases," he said.

Price to book value is roughly about 59-60 per cent currently. On the other avenues of fund mobilisation, he said the bank is looking to raise Rs 500 crore from the sale of real estate during the current fiscal.

Rao said that the bank is expecting Rs 6,000-8,000 crore from the resolution cases pending before the National Company Law Tribunal. He also said the bank has decided to infuse Rs 600 crore in its mortgage arm PNB Housing Finance through preferential issue or a rights issue subject to the RBI's approval.

Asked about the outlook for the current financial year, Rao said the bank aims to earn moderate profit every quarter. "We like to be in profit in every quarter though moderately. We do not like to have high profit because we want to strengthen the balance sheet by creating more and more provisions by showing marginal profits. For June quarter the bank posted (profit of) Rs 308 crore, remaining quarters are on the similar lines," he said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan tells Alibaba's Taobao to re-register or leave

Taiwan on Monday gave the domestic branch of Alibaba Group Holding Ltds e-commerce site Taobao six months to re-register as a Chinese investment rather than a foreign one, or leave, in the governments latest shot against Chinese firms.Amid ...

EXCLUSIVE-Foxconn, other Asian firms consider Mexico factories as China risks grow

Repeats to widen distribution, no change to content of story By Sumeet Chatterjee, Yimou Lee and Anthony EspositoHONG KONGTAIPEIMEXICO CITY, Aug 24 Reuters - T aiwan-based electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Pegatron are among companies e...

Mankading dismissal is too harsh, says KKR CEO Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore, the CEO of Indian Premier League IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday deemed Mankad dismissal as too harsh and jarring for everyone involved in the sport. He said that instead of opting for this mode of dismissal, the...

Shilpa Medicare forays into OTC segment

Drug firm&#160;Shilpa Medicare on Monday said it has forayed into over-the-counter OTC segment with the launch of ready-to-drink green tea films. The green tea film was launched after doing rigorous research and development of the green tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020