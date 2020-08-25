India's first duo gaming channel Two-Side Gamers is hitting the charts

Left Menu
What once started with a gaming spree between two brothers has now become one of the most popular duo-gaming channels on YouTube. The duo, named Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka, play games live together on the channel and keep entertaining their fans with engaging commentary. Their YouTube channel 'TWO-SIDE GAMERS' has achieved a whopping five million followers, which is a rare feat, especially in the gaming category.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:43 IST
Two-Side Gamers . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI/Digpu): What once started with a gaming spree between two brothers has now become one of the most popular duo-gaming channels on YouTube. The duo, named Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka, play games live together on the channel and keep entertaining their fans with engaging commentary. Their YouTube channel 'TWO-SIDE GAMERS' has achieved a whopping five million followers, which is a rare feat, especially in the gaming category. While gaming YouTube channels are a new thing in the Indian digital gaming industry, they have been popularised by several gamers abroad. The success of Ritik and Jash has surprised many among the top YouTube creators who tag the young men as 'inspirational characters' for new YouTubers. With over five million subscribers, TWO-SIDE GAMERS is now one of the biggest and most popular channels for live streaming games like Free Fire and GTA V.

The pandemic has altered the lives of many but not that of the TWO-SIDE GAMERS. They have been actively live-streaming gaming content for their ever-growing fan base of subscribers. They play a lot of games on their channel, besides doing prank videos and vlogging. Touted as 'India's first duo gaming channel', they also often provide gaming tips. "Being brothers, we used to play games together and intended to start a channel on YouTube. As soon as the (Garena) Free Fire game was introduced as a multi-player game, we wasted no time to stream it live," said Ritik. While feeding their passion for gaming with consistent streaming sessions, Jash and Ritik have not compromised on their education. "We are more focussed into gaming but we haven't given up our studies. We know that it will come handy as we progress in our career," Jash said with a smile.

The duo's music video 'THE TSG SONG - Full Power' has garnered more than three million views so far. Moreover, they're one of the first gamers to have collaborated with hip-hop legend 'Sez on the beat' and 'Ebullient Play' label for making the peppy song. The video channel is more of a rage among gaming lovers and the channel has garnered more than 567 million views and counting. Many of their fans appreciate their engaging storytelling while playing games. Their unique style has had a significant impact for turning their channel into a brand on YouTube.

The success of the TWO-SIDE GAMERS wasn't instant. They have worked hard to achieve the position they have today. Like all YouTubers, they had to apply to the site's partner programme to make money from adverts running on their videos. To achieve partner status, a channel needs 1,000 subscribers, and for people to have watched 4,000 hours' worth of videos in the last 12 months. Concerning things like building a screen presence, creating content for social media, and getting sponsorships, the duo spoke highly of Aman Garg and Anirudh Nagpal (co-founders of Ebullient Gaming) who professionally managed all this for them. Notably, Ebullient Gaming is an e-sports and talent management company that specialises in professional gamers and streamers.

Ritik says that the earnings were meagre in the beginning. It all started when one of their videos went viral and subscribers swelled and they realised the money-making potential of YouTube. Ad revenue and brand partnerships have kept their revenue game strong. Today, they are earning well while young gamers consistently work to make their channel more competitive and entertaining. Besides, they also represented India in 'Free Fire' tournaments in Indonesia and Thailand. Pertinently, the channel which was started in September 2018 is a huge success today. This dynamic duo keeps playing games, streaming live on YouTube and witnessing the growth of their channel every day.

The teenage gamers recommend that aspiring YouTubers keep the focus on their content and avoid controversies as it won't be of any help in the long run. "Ultimately, content is the king of everything you do on YouTube," they say. The story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

