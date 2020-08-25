Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fintech funding in APAC up 9.1 pc in Q2; India sees 38 pc dip

The report said that across Southeast Asia, e-wallets were a big draw for investors with the top two e-wallet fund raises by Philippines' PayMaya and Myanmar's Wave Money accounting for 31 per cent of investments in the payments sector. In Australia, digital-only banks continue to drive fintech funding in the region with Judo Bank, 86 400, and Xinja saw investments amounting to USD 176 million for the quarter, it added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:46 IST
Fintech funding in APAC up 9.1 pc in Q2; India sees 38 pc dip

Investments in private financial technology (fintech) companies in Asia-Pacific grew 9.1 per cent to USD 1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter, a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence said on Tuesday. The 'Q2 APAC Fintech Funding Report' said fintech investments in India declined 38 per cent to USD 339 million "as the government continued to scrutinise and clamp down on foreign investments".

Funding in China also fell from USD 205 million to USD 41 million as the country saw fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, it added. Fintech funding in Asia was predominantly led by Southeast Asia and Australia, with both regions drawing in USD 455 million and USD 371 million, roughly three-times and two-times the amount raised in the previous quarter, respectively, it said.

"Fintech investments in Asia were primarily driven by India in the last quarter, but investors appeared to have shifted their attention to Southeast Asia and Australia," S&P Global Market Intelligence Fintech Analyst Celeste Goh said. Outlook for fundraising activities will largely remain the same as growing tension between China and India may continue to drive capital into Southeast Asia in the months ahead. Meanwhile, open banking developments in Australia may continue to spur investors' interest in digital banks, Goh added.

The deal activity remained flat in the Asia-Pacific region, with 107 transactions recorded in both quarters. The report said that across Southeast Asia, e-wallets were a big draw for investors with the top two e-wallet fund raises by Philippines' PayMaya and Myanmar's Wave Money accounting for 31 per cent of investments in the payments sector.

In Australia, digital-only banks continue to drive fintech funding in the region with Judo Bank, 86 400, and Xinja saw investments amounting to USD 176 million for the quarter, it added..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharavi: With 12 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,725

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai rose to 2,725 on Tuesday with addition of 12 new cases, the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation BMC said.The biggest slum colony in metropolis, once a COVID-19hotspot, now has only...

Quintals of explosive Ammonium Nitrate lying in Raj police stations: HC seeks plans for their disposal

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to chalk out a plan for the disposal of quintals of seized Ammonium Nitrate lying in various police stations and posing the danger of a Beirut-like explosion. A Jodhpur bench of...

UPDATE 1-Italy says China a key strategic partner, despite U.S. concerns

Italy and China need to forge closer ties, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, potentially putting Rome at odds with Washington, which has raised alarm over Beijings economic ambitions. Di Maio was speaking after talks w...

Khade pulls out of Natl swimming camp citing "personal reasons"

Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade on Tuesday pulled out of the the two-month training camp organised by the Swimming Federation of India SFI for its Olympic hopefuls citing personal reasons. The 28-year-old was supposed to travel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020