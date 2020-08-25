Left Menu
Sterling gains, shrugs off unexpected weaker August sales data

A note from ING analysts had earlier said the data, which also revealed job changes sank to their lowest since February 2009, could lead to a temporary boost for the pound. International central bankers, Federal Reserve officials, academics and some private sector analysts will meet virtually on Thursday and Friday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Sterling rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors shrugged off an unexpected drop in Britain's monthly retail sales data. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successful phone call between top trade officials in the United States and China boosted positive sentiment.

Sterling was last up 0.5% at $1.3135 versus the greenback and up 0.3% versus the euro at 90 pence. "It's much more about general risk sentiment," said Morten Lund, an analyst at Nordea Markets. "We also have a weaker dollar that has to some extent helped sterling."

The pound rose in spite of the monthly retail sales balance falling to minus 6 in August, according to data from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), far below forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists which had predicted plus 8. A note from ING analysts had earlier said the data, which also revealed job changes sank to their lowest since February 2009, could lead to a temporary boost for the pound.

International central bankers, Federal Reserve officials, academics and some private sector analysts will meet virtually on Thursday and Friday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "The whole approach has been mostly wait and see ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.

Sterling still has to grapple with ongoing Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union, which are far from reaching a consensus. UK public debt also rose above 2 trillion pounds ($2.7 trillion) for the first time last month as the coronavirus pandemic prompted the government to ramp up public spending.

Two-wheelers neither luxury nor sin goods, merit GST rate revision: FM

Two-wheelers are neither a luxury nor sin goods and so merit a GST rate revision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an industry interaction on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by CII, which was also issued by the finance m...

AR Rahman to present ZEE5's original film 'Atkan Chatkan'

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced that music composer AR Rahman has come on board as a presenter for their upcoming original film Atkan Chatkan. Touted as a rhythmic tale about hope and burning desire, the movie will start stream...

Amputee fashion show in Japan features Paralympic athletes

Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the Amputee Venus Show which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games. With the Olympics and Paralympics postponed for a year...

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...
