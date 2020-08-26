Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matata launches range of 5.1, 4.1 & 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker Systems

The newly launched range consists of : MTM21311 - 2.1 Multimedia Speaker System with 12 W Sound Output, built-in amplifier, Multiple Connectivity, LED indicator, Remote control unit. MRP - Rs2999/- MTM41311 - 4.1 Multimedia Speaker System with 12 W sound Output, built-in amplifier, Multiple Connectivity, LED indicator, Remote control unit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:13 IST
Matata launches range of 5.1, 4.1 & 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker Systems

NEW DELHI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matata, the brand that made a foray into Indian domestic market in June 2020, unveils its range of Multimedia Speaker Systems in 5.1,4.1 & 2.1 channel. The products have been launched keeping in mind the Indian households who thrive on entertainment and aspire to own best quality yet at affordable pricing. The newly launched range consists of : MTM21311 - 2.1 Multimedia Speaker System with 12 W Sound Output, built-in amplifier, Multiple Connectivity, LED indicator, Remote control unit.

MRP - Rs2999/- MTM41311 - 4.1 Multimedia Speaker System with 12 W sound Output, built-in amplifier, Multiple Connectivity, LED indicator, Remote control unit. MRP - Rs3799/- MTM51376 - 5.1 Multimedia Speaker System with 30 W sound output, built-in amplifier, Multiple Connectivity, LED Display, Remote control unit.

MRP - Rs 6499/- MTM51392 - 5.1 Multimedia Speaker System with 30 W Sound Output, built-in amplifier, Multiple Connectivity, LED Display, Remote control unit. MRP - Rs 6799/- Speaking on the launch, Mr Ajay Arora, CEO-Matata said, "After getting a great response on the products launched in couple of past few months, we are excited to launch our range of Multimedia speakers having best in class features yet pocket friendly. With the festival time approaching, we are hoping that these products will be received well." About Matata : Matata is a freshly launched brand in India specializing in bringing lifestyle audio & accessories to Indian market. The brand has been named after 'MATATA' - the chirpy bird found in the wetlands of New Zealand, personifying the lively spirit that has the capability to enamour the world with its ecstatic and cheerful persona. We didn't just name our brand after this happy-go-lucky little birdie, we have, in fact, made it a way of life at MATATA and we firmly believe that our specially designed products will prelude happiness for those who own them. Our inspiration reflects in the way we design, benchmark and position our products.

For more information, kindly visit www.matata.co.in Facebook - @MatataIndiaOfficial Instagram - @MatataIndiaOfficial Twitter - @MatataIndia_Off Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/matataindiaofficial/ PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-America's Cup holders cleared of financial wrongdoing

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand TNZ have been cleared of any financial impropriety following an independent audit, the government department in charge of the event said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment...

Survivors, grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter's 'white supremacist' world view

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque shootings, told the white supremacist who gunned down his son that true justice awaited him in the next life and it would be more severe than p...

Water level of Odisha's Baitarani river likely to cross danger mark: CWC

The water flow of the river Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district is expected to cross danger level due to torrential rains, informed the Central Water Commission CWC on Wednesday. River Baitarsni at Swampatna in Kendujhar district o...

610 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

With 610 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of reported cases in Rajasthan have reached 73,935, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday. Three districts -- Jodhpur 136, Bikaner 127, and Jaipur 126 -- reported more than 100 posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020