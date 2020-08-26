Matata launches range of 5.1, 4.1 & 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker Systems

NEW DELHI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matata, the brand that made a foray into Indian domestic market in June 2020, unveils its range of Multimedia Speaker Systems in 5.1,4.1 & 2.1 channel. The products have been launched keeping in mind the Indian households who thrive on entertainment and aspire to own best quality yet at affordable pricing. The newly launched range consists of : MTM21311 - 2.1 Multimedia Speaker System with 12 W Sound Output, built-in amplifier, Multiple Connectivity, LED indicator, Remote control unit.

MRP - Rs2999/- MTM41311 - 4.1 Multimedia Speaker System with 12 W sound Output, built-in amplifier, Multiple Connectivity, LED indicator, Remote control unit. MRP - Rs3799/- MTM51376 - 5.1 Multimedia Speaker System with 30 W sound output, built-in amplifier, Multiple Connectivity, LED Display, Remote control unit.

MRP - Rs 6499/- MTM51392 - 5.1 Multimedia Speaker System with 30 W Sound Output, built-in amplifier, Multiple Connectivity, LED Display, Remote control unit. MRP - Rs 6799/- Speaking on the launch, Mr Ajay Arora, CEO-Matata said, "After getting a great response on the products launched in couple of past few months, we are excited to launch our range of Multimedia speakers having best in class features yet pocket friendly. With the festival time approaching, we are hoping that these products will be received well." About Matata : Matata is a freshly launched brand in India specializing in bringing lifestyle audio & accessories to Indian market. The brand has been named after 'MATATA' - the chirpy bird found in the wetlands of New Zealand, personifying the lively spirit that has the capability to enamour the world with its ecstatic and cheerful persona. We didn't just name our brand after this happy-go-lucky little birdie, we have, in fact, made it a way of life at MATATA and we firmly believe that our specially designed products will prelude happiness for those who own them. Our inspiration reflects in the way we design, benchmark and position our products.

