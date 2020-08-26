Breaking barriers, Trell launches new anthem by Sukhwinder Singh celebrating the spirit and freedom of expression

New Delhi [India] Aug 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's fastest-growing lifestyle community platform Trell has launched a new anthem encouraging India to speak their heart and minds. The song was created to celebrate the art of storytelling and encourages people to speak from their hearts and not hold back while voicing their opinions, as each one's story is unique.

The upbeat anthem is sung by internationally acclaimed playback singer Sukhwinder Singh who provides the perfect vocals and tone in collaboration with various artists performing the instrumentals. Titled Keh Jo Kehna Hai, the song is a rare blend of acoustics with an upbeat tune and inspiring lyrics. Composed in line with Trell's commitment to enabling people to break all language barriers, the anthem urges people to come together as a single community while sharing their unique stories, opinions, and thoughts without any obstacles.

The video for the anthem was conceptualized and shot during the lockdown and features the content creators on Trell's platform. The anthem's lyrics reflect their emotions and urge people who share passions, to come together and are dedicated to everyone who wishes to express their stories with others.

"Trell app is one of the special apps which are providing opportunities for everyone to show their passion and skill in each and every field including music and many more activities. It also provides us with a platform to speak fearlessly and independently about various topics going around in the world. I really like their vision very much and it motivates others in many ways to show their hidden talents on the platform," said Sukhwinder Singh "India is a country with rich cultural heritage and diversity. But for many citizens, there is a language barrier that makes them hesitate to speak from their hearts and share their views on the internet. Trell was founded to bring people together from across the country and act as a medium for them to share their opinions and thoughts without any barriers or judgement. The anthem was created to motivate people to step forward and share their creative expressions, their thoughts/opinions without hesitation, which is why it was named 'Keh Jo Kehna Hai'. It has already become a hit with our users, and we believe this will inspire more people to voice their views and come together as a community," said Pulkit Agrawal, Co-founder of Trell on the new anthem.

The anthem and video have become a viral sensation on the internet with over 1.5 million views on Youtube and has been trending on Twitter since the launch. Trell is the first startup in India to launch an anthem. Fondly known as the 'Video Pinterest of India,' Trell's current user base stands strong at over 75 million downloads with over 15 million new content creators and has been rapidly growing.

