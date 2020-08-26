Left Menu
Development News Edition

Breaking barriers, Trell launches new anthem by Sukhwinder Singh celebrating the spirit and freedom of expression

India's fastest-growing lifestyle community platform Trell has launched a new anthem encouraging India to speak their heart and minds.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 13:05 IST
Breaking barriers, Trell launches new anthem by Sukhwinder Singh celebrating the spirit and freedom of expression
Trell. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Aug 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's fastest-growing lifestyle community platform Trell has launched a new anthem encouraging India to speak their heart and minds. The song was created to celebrate the art of storytelling and encourages people to speak from their hearts and not hold back while voicing their opinions, as each one's story is unique.

The upbeat anthem is sung by internationally acclaimed playback singer Sukhwinder Singh who provides the perfect vocals and tone in collaboration with various artists performing the instrumentals. Titled Keh Jo Kehna Hai, the song is a rare blend of acoustics with an upbeat tune and inspiring lyrics. Composed in line with Trell's commitment to enabling people to break all language barriers, the anthem urges people to come together as a single community while sharing their unique stories, opinions, and thoughts without any obstacles.

The video for the anthem was conceptualized and shot during the lockdown and features the content creators on Trell's platform. The anthem's lyrics reflect their emotions and urge people who share passions, to come together and are dedicated to everyone who wishes to express their stories with others.

"Trell app is one of the special apps which are providing opportunities for everyone to show their passion and skill in each and every field including music and many more activities. It also provides us with a platform to speak fearlessly and independently about various topics going around in the world. I really like their vision very much and it motivates others in many ways to show their hidden talents on the platform," said Sukhwinder Singh "India is a country with rich cultural heritage and diversity. But for many citizens, there is a language barrier that makes them hesitate to speak from their hearts and share their views on the internet. Trell was founded to bring people together from across the country and act as a medium for them to share their opinions and thoughts without any barriers or judgement. The anthem was created to motivate people to step forward and share their creative expressions, their thoughts/opinions without hesitation, which is why it was named 'Keh Jo Kehna Hai'. It has already become a hit with our users, and we believe this will inspire more people to voice their views and come together as a community," said Pulkit Agrawal, Co-founder of Trell on the new anthem.

The anthem and video have become a viral sensation on the internet with over 1.5 million views on Youtube and has been trending on Twitter since the launch. Trell is the first startup in India to launch an anthem. Fondly known as the 'Video Pinterest of India,' Trell's current user base stands strong at over 75 million downloads with over 15 million new content creators and has been rapidly growing.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

The former U.S. ambassador to Singapore said he had resigned from the board of a firm in the city-state linked to a group bidding for English soccer club Newcastle United citing recent revelations about the group. Kirk Wagar said he had qui...

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch Kiran, a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline 1800-599-001...

CPL 2020: Afghanistan cricketers could miss playoffs

Six Afghanistan cricketers including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi could miss the final week of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020. The players might fly back home to play Afghanistans domestic T20 competition Shpageez...

CGHS starts teleconsultation services in Delhi-NCR amid COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has commenced a teleconsultation service with specialist doctors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to help people from various quarters, including senior citizens. According to an officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020