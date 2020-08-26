Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond focus turns to supply after sharp sell-off

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:56 IST
Euro zone bond focus turns to supply after sharp sell-off

Euro zone bond markets turned their focus to a pick-up in supply on Wednesday, with yields continuing to inch up after a hefty sell-off a day earlier saw key assets suffer their biggest daily losses since May. Market levels stabilized after both safe-haven German government bond yields and those of their riskier Italian peers saw their biggest daily jumps in nearly four months on Tuesday, with a boost to risk appetite from German data and news on U.S.-China relations denting appetite for fixed income.

Analysts also said the anticipated pick-up in European bond issuance after the summer lull had put pressure on bond markets, where borrowing costs tend to rise ahead of sales as investors make room for the new debt. Focus was turning to issuance as Finland gathered more than 27 billion euros ($31.9 billion) of demand for a 3 billion euro sale of 10-year bonds, according to a lead manager message seen by Reuters.

Finland's is the first syndicated sale from a euro zone government since late July. In syndications borrowers hire banks to sell the debt directly to end investors, allowing them to sell larger volumes and tap a wider investor base. Governments are using them to sell debt much more frequently than in the past, as they ramp up borrowing to fund coronavirus stimulus measures. In Wednesday's auctions, the more common way governments raise debt, Germany sold 2.99 billion euros of 15-year bonds, receiving demand 1.5 times the amount sold, while Portugal sold 1.25 billion euros of seven- and 10-year bonds.

Richard McGuire, Rabobank's head of rates strategy, said he sees demand for debt sales "remaining very supportive on low- growth, second-wave risks, social unrest, geopolitical tensions and even a possible political crisis come the U.S. election should Trump attempt to ignore a defeat. "We will of course be looking at the upcoming slug of issuance as part of an ongoing (reality) check regarding this favourable demand outlook," McGuire said of recent debt sales.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose another 2 basis points to -0.40%, a 1-1/2 week high, a subdued move after a 7 bps rise on Tuesday. Italy's 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.09%, near a three-week high. "With (Bund) yields back closer to the upper end of their recent ranges, however, the selling pressure looks set to subside and we turn less defensive again," Commerzbank's head of rates and credit research Christoph Rieger told clients.

The euro zone economy is growing in line with the path the European Central Bank projected in June and the bank's pandemic bond purchase scheme is working as intended, policymaker Peter Kazimir said. ($1 = 0.8464 euros)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man rapes minor girl, forces her to marry him, gives triple talaq: Police

A man has been booked by police for allegedly raping a minor sister of his elder brothers wife and then marrying her by threatening her and her mother before giving her triple talaq. On a complaint by the victims mother, belonging to a vill...

It's high time we come together to fight Central govt: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy at meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states.

Its high time we come together to fight Central govt Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy at meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states....

IYC members stage protest in Delhi demanding JEE, NEET postponement

Members of the Congress youth wing staged a protest near the Shastri Bhawan here on Wednesday, demanding postponement of the JEE and NEET exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Several protesters, who tried to enter the Education minist...

Lawyers for Man United captain Maguire appeal Greek island brawl conviction

Lawyers for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire have appealed against a Greek court ruling which found him guilty of multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last week, sources close to the process told Reuters.Yes, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020