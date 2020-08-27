WPP declares interim dividend and beats dire forecasts
The world's biggest advertising company WPP beat dire forecasts for second-quarter underlying net sales, declared an interim dividend and said it was on track for cost saving targets as it sought to weather the COVID pandemic. The British group also took a 2.7 billion pound ($3.6 billion) impairment charge which it said was due to the reassessment of acquisitions in light of the coronavirus and driven by discount rates. It reported a 15.1% fall in second-quarter underlying net sales, compared with a consensus of down 20%, which was sparked by clients in Britain and the United States pulling work to save cash.Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 11:38 IST
The world's biggest advertising company WPP beat dire forecasts for second-quarter underlying net sales, declared an interim dividend and said it was on track for cost saving targets as it sought to weather the COVID pandemic.
The British group also took a 2.7 billion pound ($3.6 billion) impairment charge which it said was due to the reassessment of acquisitions in light of the coronavirus and driven by discount rates.
It reported a 15.1% fall in second-quarter underlying net sales, compared with a consensus of down 20%, which was sparked by clients in Britain and the United States pulling work to save cash. It declared an interim dividend of 10 pence. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Britain
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
FEATURE-India's COVID-19 lockdown threatens efforts to stop spikes in child marriage
Rugby-Blues players sent home due to COVID-19 lockdown, still hoping to play last game
U.S. Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone fall college football, other sports, due to COVID-19
Andhra's COVID-19 mortality rate low with aggressive testing: Jagan Reddy
Mexico to trial China, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines, may produce some