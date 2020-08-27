Left Menu
Avail offers on telemedicine with the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card

In a country of 1.37 billion individuals with an insufficient doctor-to-population ratio and unequal distribution of medical services, telehealth has a major role to play.

27-08-2020
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a country of 1.37 billion individuals with an insufficient doctor-to-population ratio and unequal distribution of medical services, telehealth has a major role to play. Reports show that telehealth has expanded in India in the recent past, however, the low-quality of internet connectivity across geographical locations, still remains a barrier to the flourishing of telehealth in India. Once internet penetration improves, India can take full advantage of telehealth solutions based on the internet of things.

Telehealth refers to the distribution of health services via telecommunication technologies. Telemedicine is a subset and a distinct area of telehealth. Telemedicine in simple terms means the process of online doctor consultation. It refers to remote evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment using telecommunications technology like a call, chat, video, or an e-consultation service.

The Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, makes telemedicine and telehealth services easy to access. This card offers special limited-period discounts and deals on teleconsultation and telehealth services that can be accessed by the cardholders via the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app.

Using this health card, customers can avail of any of the 800 plus medical treatments, including elective and non-elective procedures, and pay for them in No Cost EMIs. These EMIs can then be repaid comfortably over a period of 24 months. Apart from this, customers can avail premium treatments from Bajaj Finserv's network of 5,500 plus healthcare partners, which include multi-specialty hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centres spread across 1000 plus Indian cities.

Here's how to apply for the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card - Existing Bajaj Finserv customers can check their pre-approved offer and apply for the card online without any documents. They get instant approval and can activate the card through a 100 per cent digital process in just five minutes. Follow these steps to get the card.

* Apply for the health card online with a registered mobile number * Enter the OTP sent to the number

* View the pre-approved Digital Health EMI Network Card offer * Pay the one-time joining fee of Rs 707

* Access the card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App New customers with Bajaj Finserv can follow these steps to avail the card -

* Visit the nearest partner hospital, medical centre, or clinic & ask for the Bajaj Finserv representative at the billing counter. * Fill a form; share their KYC documents and a NACH mandate. Basis their CIBIL score & credit history, a Digital Health EMI Network Card is activated instantly.

* Access the card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

