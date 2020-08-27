Left Menu
China shares end higher on industrial profits, tech rebound

China shares closed higher on Thursday, lifted by new data showing industrial profits rose in July, and as tech firms resumed a rally sparked by reforms to the country's tech-heavy ChiNext board. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.61% at 3,350.11.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares closed higher on Thursday, lifted by new data showing industrial profits rose in July, and as tech firms resumed a rally sparked by reforms to the country's tech-heavy ChiNext board.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.61% at 3,350.11. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.54%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index closed 1.04% higher on Thursday. ** Profits at China's industrial firms grew for a third straight month in July and at the fastest pace since June 2018, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. ** That helped a CSI300 sub-index tracking industrial firms rise 1.03%. ** Tech shares also bounced from the previous day's slump, with the ChiNext Composite index ending 1.7% higher. The STAR 50 index of companies on China's tech-focused STAR Market jumped 2.48%. ** The ChiNext board has rallied 2.16% this week on investor enthusiasm for the relaxation of its listing and trading rules. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.38%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.35%. ** At 07:10 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8845 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 6.8855. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Whirlpool China Co Ltd, up 10.06%, followed by Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd, gaining 10.04% and Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, up by 10.01%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.8% and the CSI300 has risen 15.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 8.8%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.21% this month.

