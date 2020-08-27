Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telcos eyeing share of lucrative cloud, data center market: Report

Simply put, Cloud computing is providing storage and computational power to consumers/businesses from remote data centers via the internet. "After competing on the mobile front, telcos Jio and Bharti are keen to get a pie of the lucrative Cloud/DC market and have tied-up with Azure/AWS (Amazon Web Services) respectively," BofA Securities note said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:26 IST
Telcos eyeing share of lucrative cloud, data center market: Report

After competing on mobile services battleground, telecom companies such as Jio and Bharti are keen to get a slice of the lucrative cloud and data center (DC) market, where they have partnered with global players and are looking to offer value-add services, according to a report. India is turning out to be one of the favorite markets for the cloud ecosystem -- Software-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service -- given big talent pool, cost arbitrage and the nascent domestic market, said the report by BofA Securities titled `Telco wars: Now to Cloud/DCs'.

"Telcos Jio/Bharti have partnered with Microsoft (MS)/Amazon (respectively). While the focus of the two partnerships is different as both telcos offer connectivity to enterprise, they are looking to offer value-add services like data center, cyber security etc through these tie-ups," it said. Indian businesses are increasingly adopting cloud computing services and COVID-19 is accelerating this adoption.

Like most markets, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are aggressively competing with each other to win cloud customers in India, it said. Simply put, Cloud computing is providing storage and computational power to consumers/businesses from remote data centers via the internet.

"After competing on the mobile front, telcos Jio and Bharti are keen to get a pie of the lucrative Cloud/DC market and have tied-up with Azure/AWS (Amazon Web Services) respectively," BofA Securities note said. Jio's partnership is exclusively to target the SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and Bharti's partnership focuses on co-creating India specific customised products for Indian enterprises, it said. "Both have big ambitions in DC expansion," the report said and cited the recent move by Bharti Airtel to sell about 25 per cent stake in its data centre business, Nxtra, to Carlyle Group. The ensuing data protection bill may act as a catalyst as it would lead to storing data of Indians in the country by the foreign companies.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 76 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,463 new cases, minister among victims

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 76 COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,217, while 5,463 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,08,419. Senior minister Siddharth Nath Singh too tested positive for...

Russian prosecutors say no indication of crime against Navalny, no criminal probe needed

The Russian Prosecutor Generals office said on Thursday there was no indication a crime had been committed against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital after what allies say was a poisoning....

Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders

Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order t...

Govt officials failing to ensure justice for Dalit victims: UP SC/ST Commission member

Om Prakash Naik, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Commission, has alleged that some government officials were failing to do justice to Dalits who file complaints under the SCST Act. Addressing the media at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020