US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rise sharply as Fed's Powell unveils new approach

U.S. stocks futures turned sharply higher on Thursday as the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels.

At 9:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 92 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31.75 points, or 0.26%.