Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares climb, dollar eases, as Fed lays out new inflation strategy

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:45 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares climb, dollar eases, as Fed lays out new inflation strategy

A gauge of world equity markets climbed while the dollar and gold prices eased on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would roll out an aggressive new strategy that aims to boost employment and allow inflation to run faster than in the past.

Yields also rose on longer-dated government bonds as Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid out a policy that will seek to achieve inflation averaging 2% over time and offset below -2% periods with higher inflation "for some time." The Fed also aims to ensure employment doesn't fall short of its maximum level, a new approach Powell said reflected an appreciation "that a robust job market can be sustained without causing an unwelcome increase in inflation."

The dollar index rose 0.27%, spot gold prices fell 0.6% to $1,941.67 an ounce and advancing shares outnumbered declining stocks on Wall Street. "The dollar is going to be the punching bag again," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. Powell's remarks "confirmed the market's expectations that this extreme level of accommodation is not going away any time soon, and risky assets are liking that."

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.19% to 585.13, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.04% to 1,445.92. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%, the S&P 500 gained 0.47% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17%.

"The market will probably take some time to digest the implications," said Nancy Davis, chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut. "But I believe that a higher willingness to let inflation run above 2% should hurt long-end bonds and inflation expectations probably should increase," she said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 2.3 basis points to 0.7096%. The euro was last down 0.28% at $1.1796.

Brent crude futures fell $0.59 to $45.05 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $0.50 to $42.89 a barrel.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colts, Jets won't practice Thursday to focus on social justice

Two NFL teams announced Thursday morning they were canceling practice to use the time instead to invest in social justice change. The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets said their teams would address ways to make a lasting social impact i...

'I looked him in the eyes': Pakistan family watches mosque shooter face justice in New Zealand

Around 3 a.m. each morning this week, Khurshid Alam woke up in his Pakistan home to watch survivors give testimony against the man who shot dead 51 worshippers in New Zealand mosques, including his brother, Naeem, and nephew, Talha.Divided ...

India slams Pak for evading responsibility for Pulwama terror attack

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for evading responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and pointed out that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a key accused in the case, continues to find shelter in that country. External Affairs Min...

Americans 'won't be safe' if Biden wins US presidential election: Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence has warned Americans that violence will spread in their cities if Democrat Joe Biden, a Trojan horse for the radical left, wins the presidential election against Donald Trump in November. Pence, 61, formally acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020