Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI links YONO Krishi with govt portal for delivery of horticultural seeds at farmers' doorsteps

It will empower farmer customers to purchase the high yield, high quality seeds being sold by the research institute. The integration was launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in presence of SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar earlier on Wednesday (August 26), the lender said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:43 IST
SBI links YONO Krishi with govt portal for delivery of horticultural seeds at farmers' doorsteps

The country's largest lender SBI on Friday said it has integrated YONO Krishi platform with government's first online horticultural seed portal to facilitate delivery of high quality seeds at farmers' doorsteps. YONO Krishi integrates with ICAR IIHR seed portal to reach out to 2.7 crore customers registered on YONO, SBI said in a release.

The Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) has been bringing new innovations in agriculture through research and development since last 91 years. Indian Institute of Horticulture Research (IIHR) team has brought out a digital portal for farmers to purchase seeds of high yielding and disease resistant varieties, it said.

Farmers across the country can shop for IIHR variety of seeds suitable for different climatic zones and geographical areas, SBI said. It will empower farmer customers to purchase the high yield, high quality seeds being sold by the research institute.

The integration was launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in presence of SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar earlier on Wednesday (August 26), the lender said. "Wherever technology has been used, it has helped the rural areas significantly, in which banks have made significant contribution over the years. State Bank of India, being the largest bank, has played a pivotal role all along," Tomar said.

With this integration of ICAR-IIHR with YONO Krishi, farmers will be able to purchase seeds certified by the research institute, the minister said. He said the entire amount of government schemes is reaching directly to beneficiaries due to transparency and SBI has contributed in implementation of government initiatives like PM-Kisan, Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana as well as transparent payments to the identified beneficiaries of the subsidies.

"This is another step towards fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doubling farmer's income by 2022. With a digital-first approach, it is part of our continuous endeavour to provide innovative digital banking solutions to all our customers across the country," the SBI chairman said. SBI's one-stop YONO (you only need one) digital platform which was launched about two-and-a-half years ago has seen more than 56 million downloads with over 27 million registered users.

YONO has partnered with over 80 e-commerce players in more than 20 categories and has also forayed into global markets such as the UK and Mauritius..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States have no jurisdiction to promote students without holding final year exams: SC

The Supreme Court Friday held that no state or university can promote students in the final year without holding exams as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission UGC. The top court also said that the decision taken by SDMA or sta...

Sport-Russia dismisses anti-doping chief

Russia on Friday dismissed the head of RUSADA, its national anti-doping agency, in a move that threatens to further strain the countrys relations on the global sports stage. Announced on Friday by the agencys founders, Russias Olympic and P...

Govt to appoint secretary-rank officer to head National Recruitment Agency

The Centre will appoint a secretary-rank officer as the chairman of the National Recruitment Agency NRA, which will conduct online Common Eligibility Test to shortlist candidates for majority of central government jobs, a Personnel Ministry...

Thinking of levying Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing mask: Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the government was thinking of imposing a hefty fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask. He was speaking at the inauguration of a COVID-19 hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad area ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020