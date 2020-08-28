Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Germany set to revise up its 2020 GDP forecast - source

The German government is set to revise upward its economic growth forecast for this year to a decline of less than 6% from a previous estimate of -6.3%, a coalition source told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 19:56 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Germany set to revise up its 2020 GDP forecast - source

The German government is set to revise upward its economic growth forecast for this year to a decline of less than 6% from a previous estimate of -6.3%, a coalition source told Reuters on Friday. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is scheduled to present the revised outlook early next week, the source added.

An Economy Minister spokeswoman said the new forecasts were still being finalised and that Altmaier will unveil them on Tuesday. She declined to give further details. The German economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter as consumer spending, company investments and exports all collapsed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But recent economic data has fanned hopes that Europe's largest economy is set for a strong recovery. Business morale improved more than expected in August as both manufacturing and services picked up steam. Export demand, especially from China, rebounded for a second month running in June, and a recent Ifo institute survey showed that manufacturers expect expansion over the coming three months.

The outlook for Germany's economy this year is also brighter than for most other G7 countries except the United States. An upward revision to Germany's economic forecast will have an impact on its tax revenues estimate, due on Sept. 10, and its budget, which is to be presented by the end of September.

Sources had told Reuters in June that German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will ask parliament to increase new borrowing by a further 62.5 billion euros ($74.33 billion) to a record 218.5 billion this year for measures to boost recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The plan underlines Germany's shift from Europe's austerity champion to one of the biggest spenders in the euro zone's efforts to rebound from the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8409 euros) (Additional reporting by Alexander Ratz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Gym's Welfare Federation holds protest against Delhi Govt, LG

Members of Indian Gyms Welfare Federation held a protest on Thursday in Delhi against Kejriwal Government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for not allowing gyms to re-open in the national capital. Talking to media, the federations presid...

Rain hits Australia's 1st practice match of UK cricket tour

Australias first intra-squad practice match of its white-ball cricket tour of England was abandoned midway through because of rain on Friday. Rain stopped play in the Twenty20 hit-out in Southampton when a team led by vice-captain Pat Cummi...

Berlin police prepare for violence at protests against coronavirus curbs

Police prepared for possible violence at protests in Berlin this weekend as activists opposed to coronavirus restrictions called on social media followers across Europe to arm themselves and join them in the German capital. More than 3,000 ...

Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations

Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates will highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020