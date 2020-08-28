Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slew of decisions taken at high level meeting between Karnataka and ministry of coal and mines

"Some important decisions have been taken after the detailed discussions in the meeting today, especially the extension of lease period of Donimalai mines and distribution of coal," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters after the meeting. Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi was present along with the senior officials of his ministry.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:29 IST
Slew of decisions taken at high level meeting between Karnataka and ministry of coal and mines

A host of important decisions were taken on Friday at a high level meeting here between the State and the ministry of coal and mines including extension of lease at Donimalai in Ballari district and industrial BGML land for industrial cluster in Kolar district. "Some important decisions have been taken after the detailed discussions in the meeting today, especially the extension of lease period of Donimalai mines and distribution of coal," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters after the meeting.

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi was present along with the senior officials of his ministry. Addressing reporters, Joshi said he has asked Yediyurappa, state revenue minister R Ashoka and State Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar to conduct the physical survey of the land in three months.

Meanwhile the MECL will also explore the entire area to identify the resources available in six months. "If the mines are found then the state will be benefited by auctioning it and getting royalty over it.

If nothing is found then the land, which is not fit for the mining, will be provided to the department of industries for creating an industrial park," Joshi said. Another major decision taken in the meeting was straightaway giving the G-4 level composite licence while auctioning mines instead of time consuming G-2 level of auction.

This will not only benefit Karnataka but other states as well because the G-4 licence means Prospective Licence-cum-Mining Licence. "After obtaining PL-cum-ML, once you start the work if there is a mineral, you can go ahead or else there is an exit route also.

In that exit route only condition is that you should share the data with us," the Union Minister who is also MP from Dharwad, told reporters. Joshi said the Centre has decided to address the Baranj coal mine project, which is pending for many years.

The mine was given to the Karnataka government many years ago but due to the Mine Development Operatory issues, the exploration did not happen, he added. Later, the Karnataka government took a decision to resume the mining activities and sent the proposal to the Centre, which has been approved, Joshi said.

Addressing the coal theft issue, a coal controller has been sent by the ministry. Besides this, the ministry will make an assessment and send it to the Maharashtra government by settling the royalty issue to resume the mining activities at the earliest, the union minister said.

It was also decided in the meeting to ask the Chief Managing Director to reconsider the coal prices sent from Singri mines to Karnataka. To address the slippage of the grade of coal affecting the thermal power generation, it was decided to set up a better sampling and testing system so that the coal quality is maintained throughout.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday, the party said. The 70-year old first time MP, and working president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, who was admitted to the Apollo...

Greece bans flights from Barcelona, extends COVID-19 travel restrictions

Greece will ban flights to and from Barcelona from Monday, health authorities said on Friday, as they extended most of the travel restrictions for foreign visitors by three weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. The rise in coronaviru...

BBB recommends Dinesh Khara as next SBI Chairman

The Banks Board Bureau BBB on Friday recommended the name of Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBIs senior-most managing director, as the next chairman of the countrys largest lender. Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term c...

Spain reports 3,829 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Spain diagnosed 3,829 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, down from a revised count of more than 6,000 the previous day.A cumulative total of 439,286 infections have been detected since the ons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020