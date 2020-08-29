Left Menu
It’s Back! Pre-Launch Bookings Start for the New BMW Motorrad G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS

With the pre-launch bookings, customers and riding enthusiasts have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the world to ride these new bikes on the roads." The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:12 IST
Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • Refined, Redefined, Reenergized – New BS-VI avatars of the two most popular premium motorcycles. • Global launch – India to be the first market to get the new bikes.

• The BMW G 310 R: Premium roadster with an all-rounder personality. • The BMW G 310 GS: Adventure and agility on any terrain.

#NeverStopChallenging #spiritofGS #MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad BMW Motorrad India will open pre-launch bookings for the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS – the two largest selling premium motorcycles from the BMW Motorrad stable in India. Customers are getting a special opportunity to book the bikes from 1 September 2020 onwards, ahead of the official launch. To book the bikes pre-launch, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an enquiry form online at www.bmw-motorrad.in. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad India has built a very robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. With the BMW G 310 bikes, thousands of riding enthusiasts have entered the premium world of BMW Motorrad to explore riding in a completely different way. These two bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. Refined, redefined and reenergized, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now back in new BS-VI compliant variants. With the pre-launch bookings, customers and riding enthusiasts have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the world to ride these new bikes on the roads.” The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales. The BMW G 310 R represents everything BMW Motorrad stands for: innovation, quality and powerful product substance. Designed specifically for the world market, it takes the typical BMW premium aspiration to the segment under 500 cc. It embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster and offers dynamic performance and comfort on any road.

The BMW G 310 GS takes this excitement a step further into the typical GS territory that stands for robust adventures on two wheels. The BMW G 310 GS is a genuine GS: a highly contemporary product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over tough terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience. To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcyles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery takes place.

For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations. Pre-launch bookings can be done through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN #MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Image 1 - Pre-launch bookings start for the new BMW Motorrad G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS Image 2 - Pre-launch bookings start for the new BMW Motorrad G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS PWR PWR.

