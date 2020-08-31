Govt setting up 15 new technology centres: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said 15 new technology centres are being set up and 18 existing ones are being upgraded to create skilled manpower, as part of efforts to make India a manufacturing hub. He inaugurated a technology centre at Bhiwadi in Alwar district of Rajasthan via video conferencing.

Gadkari, who holds the MSME and transport portfolios, appealed to state governments to provide land and other logistic support for extension centres for the technology centres. These extension centres can fulfil the needs of new and existing industries of the area. "We are making 15 new technology centres (TCs) and upgrading 18 existing TCs to create skilled manforces," he said. Gadkari suggested that infrastructure of existing polytechnics, ITIs, engineering colleges should be utilised for skilling the youth and support of industries can also be taken, an official statement said.