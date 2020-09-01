Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashok Leyland August sales down 31 pc at 6,325 units

The company had sold 9,230 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Total domestic sales stood at 5,824 units in August as against 8,295 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 30 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:10 IST
Ashok Leyland August sales down 31 pc at 6,325 units
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 31 per cent decline in total vehicle sales at 6,325 units in August. The company had sold 9,230 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales stood at 5,824 units in August as against 8,295 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 30 per cent. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 52 per cent at 2,222 units last month as compared to 4,584 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,602 units last month as compared to 3,711 units in August 2019, down 3 per cent, the company said..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Students glad as JEE kickstarts from today, say 'COVID-19 safety protocols maintained at centres'

By Joymala Bagchi All COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining social distancing, use of face mask and hand sanitizer, and thermal checking were strictly followed by aspirants after coming out from the Joint Entrance Examination Main JEE cen...

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Factories shaking off COVID-19 gloom but outlook shaky

Factories across Europe and Asia continued to shake off the coronavirus gloom in August as the global economy gradually emerges from a downturn triggered by the health crisis, thanks in part to massive fiscal and monetary stimulus programme...

French President Macron: next six weeks crucial for Lebanon

The coming six weeks are crucial for the future of Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in Beirut during an official visit to the country reeling from last months deadly port blast and rising sectarian tensions. Macron s...

European shares trim gains after weak inflation data, Tech outperforms

European shares trimmed early gains on Tuesday due to losses in British blue chips and weak euro zone inflation data, while the technology sector led gains on the back of major Apple suppliers. Apple suppliers in the region rose after the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020