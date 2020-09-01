Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonalika Records Highest Ever Domestic Growth of 80% in August-20, Sells 10,206 Tractors

Our cumulative growth (April-Aug-20) of 27.1 % is highest in the entire tractor industry, making us secure No. 1 position in domestic growth.”Commenting on the upcoming festive season, “The demand is expected to remain healthy, kindled by higher kharif sowing (8% higher sowing) and good monsoons (1% higher rainfall this year vs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:17 IST
Sonalika Records Highest Ever Domestic Growth of 80% in August-20, Sells 10,206 Tractors
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

India's one of the leading tractor manufacturer and No.1 Exports brand from the country, Sonalika Tractor beats its last month record & registering Highest Ever domestic growth of 80% in Aug-20 with 8,205 tractors as compared to 4,560 sales same period last year. It continues its growth trajectory by surpassing estimated industry growth of 73% in August-20. Overall sales (domestic + exports) stood at 10,206 tractors in August-20 as compared to 6,412 tractors same period last year

Speaking on the performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "The demand for tractors is on upsurge and I am happy that we are able to meet the growing demand. I am very proud to share that in August-20 we have recorded highest ever domestic growth of 80% with overall sales at 10,206 tractors, making it 4th consecutive month for us to have achieved a new record high & beating estimated industry growth of 73%. Our cumulative growth (April-Aug-20) of 27.1 % is highest in the entire tractor industry, making us secure No. 1 position in domestic growth."Commenting on the upcoming festive season, "The demand is expected to remain healthy, kindled by higher kharif sowing (8% higher sowing) and good monsoons (1% higher rainfall this year vs. normal rainfall) coupled with increasing preference of farmers towards mechanization. Farm mechanisation penetration in India stands at an average of 45% for the entire crop cycle (From seed bed preparation to Harvesting). Farmers are majorly oriented towards application-based farming like puddling, mulching, baler application, orchards, horticulture etc. Paddy being the major Kharif crop, there has been demand rise for customized tractors to address the specialized needs. Along with the demand for tractors, there is an increased demand for specialised implements as well

At Sonalika, we are geared up for the upcoming festive season, which usually contributes 40-45% of overall volumes. External conducive factors clubbed with our healthy national brand presence, strong dealer network (983) and depots (24) along with right tractor models customized for state/applications and a vertical integrated plant, we are well positioned to capitalize on the positive sentiments and continue our growth momentum by outpacing industry growth."Image 1: Tractor exportImage 2: Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK to ramp up return-to-workplace campaign after COVID slump

Britains government will launch a media campaign this week to urge people to return to their workplaces, ramping up Prime Minister Boris Johnsons calls to get the economy back up to speed after its hammering during the coronavirus lockdown....

Sinha visits Hazratbal shrine, prays for peace and prosperity of J-K people

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Hazratbal shrine and offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.LG Manoj Sinha pays obeisance at the holy Hazratbal...

COVID-19: Shops in UP to remain closed only on Sundays, says state govt

Shops in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed only on Sundays, instead of the two-day weekend lockdown, the state government said on Tuesday. The government had in July announced that shops and offices would remain closed on Saturdays and Sunda...

Entertainment News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges; Scaled-down Venice film festival hopes to shake off virus gloom and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with DynamiteK-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020