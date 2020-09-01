Treatment outside hospitals is going to be future of healthcare: Prathap C Reddy

Apart from major emergencies and serious medical conditions, the way forward for healthcare will be treatment outside the hospitals using technology as a key enabler, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said on Tuesday. The whole vector of healthcare delivery needs to change and it will change, Reddy said in a virtual discussion with Ficci former president Naina Lal Kidwai.

The hospitals are needed for bigger emergencies, to treat heart attacks, to do major surgeries. But, everything else should move to the clinics and homes -- that is the future of healthcare, he added. "We are ourselves moving on to see not on how we keep on increasing hospital beds, but to increase more healthcare facilities using technology," Reddy said.

Artificial Intelligence, automation, and robotics are making a significant impact "in helping us in very smoothly transforming the healthcare system in our country", he added. Reddy also emphasised on the use and adaptation of digitalisation in the healthcare sector going forward and also called for a greater role for insurance in healthcare..