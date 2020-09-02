Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar edges higher on solid U.S. economic data

Economic data published on Tuesday showed U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August amid a surge in new orders, with the reading from the Institute for Supply Management highest level since November 2018. The U.S. data followed similarly upbeat Chinese and European manufacturing indicators.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 07:05 IST
FOREX-Dollar edges higher on solid U.S. economic data

The dollar bounced off two-year lows on Wednesday as U.S. data pointed to a firm manufacturing activity, while the euro retreated from its highest levels since 2018 on profit-taking. Economic data published on Tuesday showed U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August amid a surge in new orders, with the reading from the Institute for Supply Management highest level since November 2018.

The U.S. data followed similarly upbeat Chinese and European manufacturing indicators. Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief FX strategist at Daiwa Securities, said an increase in pent-up demand, such as for cars, has contributed to the rise in the greenback.

Imaizumi however added that it is "unnecessary to see the data as entirely great," as the ISM’s data also showed the labour market remained in contraction territory. The dollar index inched up 0.12% at 92.346, having hit its lowest since April 2018.

The greenback has been declining since last week, down about 1%, after the Federal Reserve announced it would focus more on average inflation and higher employment. With the Fed's shift in policy having leeway to keep U.S. interest rates lower for longer, it has encouraged traders to sell the currency. That view was reinforced on Tuesday as Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank would need to roll out more stimulus to help the economy overcome the coronavirus and fulfil the Fed's new pledge.

U.S. Treasury yields fell following the speech as additional stimulus would likely involve more aggressive bond-buying. The euro benefited from the initial dollar sell-off, as it rose high as $1.2014 on Tuesday, its highest since May 2018.

The common currency later reversed those gains to sit at $1.19095. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was little changed at 105.75 yen.

Also supporting a rebound in the greenback, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday he would telephone House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about stalled coronavirus aid negotiations later in the day. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Senate Republicans are likely to bring up a targeted COVID-19 relief bill next week. Among antipodean currencies, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.73845, while the New Zealand dollar traded at $0.6764.

Elsewhere in the market, Sterling traded at 1.3422, just below last year's high that followed the 2019 election of 1.3516. The Chinese yuan was little changed, last up down 0.03% in offshore markets to 6.8266.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla announces plans to sell up to $5B in new stock shares

A day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla announced plans on Tuesday to sell up to 5 billion worth of common shares. The electric car and solar panel maker said in a filing with securities regulators that it intends to sell up ...

Belarus must stop torturing protesters and prevent enforced disappearances

Independent UN human rights experts on Tuesday called on Belarus to stop torturing detainees and bring to justice police officers who have reportedly humiliated and beaten protestors in their custody, as mass demonstrations over the dispute...

Protesters sue Kenosha claiming arrests, curfew violate U.S. Constitution

Four people arrested for curfew violations while protesting the shooting of a Black man by a white policeman in Kenosha, Wisconsin sued the city and county governments on Tuesday, claiming they were denied free speech rights guaranteed by t...

Japan LDP execs decide to hold leadership vote on Sept 14 - source

Executives from Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party have decided to hold the partys leadership election on Sept. 14, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.The date is expected to be approved at a general meeting of the party on Wednesday af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020