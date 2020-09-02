Inculcating 'Skills of Tomorrow' necessary to prepare students for 'Jobs of Tomorrow' says new Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Parag Diwan

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] September 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): The new Vice-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) Parag Diwan has committed to prepare the students for 'Jobs of Tomorrow' which will be generated as a result of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) that is currently being taking place in the corporate world. Prof (Dr) Parag Diwan today joined as the second Vice-Chancellor of the Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and speaking during the investiture ceremony. Students and faculty of Chandigarh University joined in welcoming the new chancellor through the Virtual Investiture Ceremony.

Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu handed over the official robe, seal, and the statue of the university during the official investiture ceremony. Prof (Dr) Parag Diwan has a rich blend of academic, research, and industry experience of 30 years and has been the founder Vice-Chancellor & CEO of UPES Dehardun and founder Director of AIMA- Centre for Management Education.

Dr Diwan has more than 200 research papers to his credit and has been a recipient of the prestigious Hewlett Packard Research Fellowship for his research on penetration and development of online education in India. "With changing times and emergence of new-age technologies, the corporate world is moving towards Industry 4.0 and therefore the Education Framework has to gear-shift to Education 4.0 accordingly," said Prof (Dr) Parag Diwan while delivering his inaugural & virtual address to the students and faculty.

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor advocated for the need to focus on emerging areas like Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Financial Technologies, Additive Manufacturing, E-Vehicles & Technology, Blockchain Technology, Data Sciences so that the 'Skills of Future' can be inculcated amongst the students and we can prepare them for 'Jobs of Tomorrow'. "Chandigarh University has already achieved NAAC A+ accreditation within the short span of 8 years of its inception and now we have to aim for placing the university amongst the top & elite institutions of India & World by bringing innovation in the teaching-learning pedagogy, taking research to the level of developing new products & technologies, bringing the best of international academic exposure, engaging with the industry and working cohesively on the experiential learning," said Dr Parag Diwan while announcing his five-year plan and vision at the investiture ceremony.

