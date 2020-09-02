Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global reforestation drive grows fast as governments grasp benefits

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's largest reforestation push, now almost a decade old, has beaten its 2020 target, as countries use their pledges to tackle national priorities including job creation, food security and climate change, researchers said on Wednesday. The Bonn Challenge - launched in 2011 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Germany - aims for 150 million hectares (371 million acres) of degraded forest land to be under restoration by 2020 and 350 million hectares by 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:04 IST
Global reforestation drive grows fast as governments grasp benefits

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's largest reforestation push, now almost a decade old, has beaten its 2020 target, as countries use their pledges to tackle national priorities including job creation, food security and climate change, researchers said on Wednesday.

The Bonn Challenge - launched in 2011 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Germany - aims for 150 million hectares (371 million acres) of degraded forest land to be under restoration by 2020 and 350 million hectares by 2030. Already, 61 nations, eight states in Brazil, Mexico and Pakistan, and five environmental groups have made non-binding commitments to restore more than 210 million hectares, about six times the size of Germany, according to an IUCN progress report.

Stewart Maginnis, global director of IUCN's Nature-based Solutions Group, said the challenge had proved successful because it was about "problem-solving", not just tree-planting. "Part of the secret sauce is that it has got a relevance to other parts of the economy and other sectors at national level," Swiss-based Maginnis told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

For every $1 spent on forest restoration, at least $9 of economic benefits are generated, said the report, estimating that nearly $76 trillion could be gained each year from addressing land degradation. In 2019, tropical rainforests - whose preservation is considered crucial to curbing climate change - disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds, according to data from monitoring service Global Forest Watch.

Environmentalists say conserving existing forests and restoring damaged ones reduces the risk of flooding, stores more planet-warming carbon and protects biodiversity. Worldwide, there are about 5.5 billion hectares of forest.

Countries that have pushed forward with their Bonn pledges recognise that natural solutions like forest restoration are key to meeting national policy goals such as cutting carbon emissions, and boosting land productivity and food security, said Maginnis. Earlier this year, the World Economic Forum - which dedicated its 2020 gathering in Davos, Switzerland, to climate change and sustainability - launched a platform to drive the planting of one trillion trees worldwide.

It is backed by a host of public figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump, a long-time climate change sceptic. 'DECENT' JOBS

In Asia, India is aiming to increase its forest area and green cover to a third of its total land area by 2030, up from about a quarter, as part of its commitment to reduce carbon emissions and meet pledges made under the Paris climate accord. China, Ethiopia, Malawi, Cameroon and Ivory Coast have also launched large-scale tree-planting efforts with some success.

Maginnis said the reforestation drive could also support post-coronavirus economic recovery plans. Preliminary analysis shows that for every $1 million invested in re-planting forests, six times the amount of jobs could be created compared to stimulus measures in other sectors, such as the auto industry during the 2008 global financial crisis, he added.

"There is a real potential efficiency in being able to create decent jobs," Maginnis said. Methods used to make the Bonn Challenge a success will likely be replicated to better manage wetlands, rivers, mangroves and coastal areas in the next decade, he added.

Former U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres, who oversaw the adoption of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, said the Bonn Challenge provided the evidence needed to mobilise greater investment in reviving forests. "We know that the climate change, biodiversity, health and economic crises have all converged," she said in a statement.

"The human, environmental and economic case for increasing global restoration action is key to restoring our future."

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi LG directs officers to start testing on demand

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officers to augment the citys testing capacity by taking a few steps, including testing on demand, testing at the national capitals border points and at major construction sites to check t...

Messi's father arrives in Barcelona to discuss son's future

Lionel Messis father arrived in Spain early Wednesday and is expected to meet with Barcelona club officials to discuss his sons future. Jorge Messi, who is also Lionel Messis agent, landed in Barcelona from Argentina. He is expected to meet...

Embassy Industrial Park to invest Rs 300 cr to build warehousing project in Gurugram

Embassy Industrial Park on Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 300 crore to develop a 40 acre warehousing project at Bilaspur in Gurugram, as demand for storage space has risen from e-commerce players after the outbreak of COVID-19. Spr...

Russia accuses Ukraine over crisis in Belarus, says it won't engage with opposition council

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of fomenting trouble in neighbouring Belarus, and said Moscow saw no point in engaging with a Belarusian opposition council that has emerged amid nationwide anti-government protests.Lav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020