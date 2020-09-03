Left Menu
Development News Edition

Services sector activity better in August, says monthly survey

The downturn in India's services sector activity eased significantly in August but remained in the contraction zone as COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions continued to adversely impact client demand and business operations, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:16 IST
Services sector activity better in August, says monthly survey

The downturn in India's services sector activity eased significantly in August but remained in the contraction zone as COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions continued to adversely impact client demand and business operations, a monthly survey said on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose sharply from 34.2 in July to 41.8 in August, the highest since March, before the escalation of the pandemic.

However, the Indian services sector activity contracted for the sixth successive month in August. A print above 50 means expansion and a score below that denotes contraction, as per the IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). "August highlights another month of challenging operating conditions in the Indian services sector. Sustained periods of closure and ongoing lockdown restrictions in both domestic and foreign markets have weighed heavily on the health of the industry," said Shreeya Patel, Economist at IHS Markit.

New business and output continued to contract at marked rates, albeit slower than the records seen in April and May, the survey said, adding that restrictions also contributed to a record increase in outstanding business. "Output and new work continue to fall at solid rates, while restrictions meant that firms were often unable to complete projects. Backlogs of work accumulated to the greatest extent in almost 15 years of data collection," Patel said.

On the employment front, reduced business activity saw the Indian service sector operating below capacity. As a result, firms reported job shedding for a sixth consecutive month. On the price front, sustained revenue losses through the second quarter and increasing cost burdens led companies to raise charges for the first time since March.

Looking ahead, sentiment was neutral in August. Two-thirds of the panelists expected output in the year ahead to remain unchanged on current levels. "That said, the survey showed signs of a potential recovery. Business sentiment was neutral after being negative in the previous three months and employment fell at the softest pace since March," Patel said.

Meanwhile, the Composite PMI Output Index, which measures combined services and manufacturing output, rose from 37.2 in July to 46 in August, and remained below the neutral 50 level, thereby signaling a fifth consecutive decline in private sector business activity..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

French economic recovery plan should create 160,000 jobs -PM

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday he hoped the countrys 100 billion euro 118.03 billion economic recovery plan would create 160,000 jobs by 2021.Speaking on RTL radio, he had earlier said the plan aimed at erasing the econo...

Onboarding during COVID: new hires grapple with office politics from home

Joining a new company can be tough at the best of times, with bosses to impress, skills to learn and new colleagues to befriend.But that task becomes a whole lot harder when the onboarding is done during a pandemic that has forced millions ...

Cattle ship feared lost off Japan in storm, one crew member rescued

A ship carrying 43 crew and nearly 6,000 cattle from New Zealand to China capsized after losing an engine in stormy weather in the East China Sea, the only crew member rescued so far told Japans coastguard on Thursday.The Gulf Livestock 1 s...

FACTBOX-A stern enforcer who does 100 sit-ups daily: some facts about Japan's Suga

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday declared he would run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party LDP, a race he is heavily favoured to win to become the next prime minister.Here are some facts abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020