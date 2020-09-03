Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures slip as tech rally pauses; economic data awaited

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as a rally in technology stocks cooled and investors looked forward to data on weekly jobless claims as well as business surveys for more clarity on the path to economic recovery. Shares of Apple Inc, Adobe Inc, Nvidia Corp and Netflix, which have soared more than 70% this year, slipped about 2% each in premarket trading.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:19 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slip as tech rally pauses; economic data awaited

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as a rally in technology stocks cooled and investors looked forward to data on weekly jobless claims as well as business surveys for more clarity on the path to economic recovery.

Shares of Apple Inc, Adobe Inc, Nvidia Corp and Netflix, which have soared more than 70% this year, slipped about 2% each in premarket trading. Tesla Inc tumbled 6.6%, falling for the third session after announcing a $5 billion stock offering.

Wall Street has rallied in recent weeks with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting new closing highs, driven by the strength in tech-focused companies and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus measures. The Nasdaq has surged about 80% from its March 23 lows and the S&P 500 and Dow have gained about 60% from their lows. The blue-chip Dow needs to add another 1.2% to surpass its pre-crisis high hit in February.

Data on Thursday is likely to show the number of Americans filing for weekly jobless claims remained elevated in the latest week, but dipped below the 1 million mark. Separately, reading on ISM's services index probably edged lower to 57 in August from 58.1. The pivotal monthly payrolls report by the Labor Department is set for release on Friday.

Signs that the U.S. economic recovery is faltering has raised concerns about depleting federal aid. Investors are hopeful that the next fiscal coronavirus relief bill could be unveiled in the coming days. PVH Corp rose 2.5% after Calvin Klein owner posted a surprise quarterly profit, boosted by strong online demand for comfortable and casual clothing during the coronavirus-led shift to work from home.

At 6:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 13.5 points, or 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 111.75 points, or 0.9%.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rajdhani Express stranded, goods train services disrupted in J'khand due to Tana Bhagat stir

Ranchi-bound Rajdhani Express and several goods trains were stranded for hours on Thursday as over 250 Tana Bhagats put up an economic blockade at Tori junction in Jharkhands Latehar district, demanding land rights and amendment of the Chot...

CCI approves 6.51% stake acquisition by SABIC in Clariant AG

The Competition Commission of India CCI approves incremental acquisition by SABIC International Holdings B.V. SABIC BV in Clariant AG under Section 311 of the Competition Act, 2002, on 2nd September 2020.The Proposed Combination relates to ...

Anil Deshmukh welcomes PIL filed in favour of Mumbai Police for getting targeted in SSR death case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday welcomed a Public Interest Litigation PIL filed by former IPS officers in connection with the unfair, malicious and false media campaign against the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajp...

Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean, former PM says

Turkey risks military confrontation in the eastern Mediterranean because it prizes power over diplomacy, a former prime minister who championed a less confrontational policy in the first decade of President Tayyip Erdogans rule told Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020