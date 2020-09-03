Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3.8 lakh J-K residents brought back to UT amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back over 3.89 lakh residents of the Union Territory who were stranded in different parts of the country due to COVID-19restrictions, according to official data. A total of 101,419 stranded passengers belonging to different districts have reached Jammu in these 113 special trains, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:57 IST
Over 3.8 lakh J-K residents brought back to UT amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back over 3.89 lakh residents of the Union Territory who were stranded in different parts of the country due to COVID-19restrictions, according to official data. In total, 134 special trains arrived at the Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different parts of India with about 1,17,115 passengers, it said.

Data showed that till date, 2,72,098 people arrived in Jammu and Kashmir by road, the data showed. As many as 1,072 passengers reached Jammu from Delhi on Thursday. A total of 101,419 stranded passengers belonging to different districts have reached Jammu in these 113 special trains, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CSK squad undergoes second test, likely to train from Friday

The Chennai Super Kings squad, barring the two players who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is likely to train from Friday subject to clearance after a second round of testing was conducted on Thursday. Deepak Chahar was among th...

Four more IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

A day after a major reshuffle in top echelon of Maharashtras police establishment, the home department on Thursday transferred four more IPS officers, including Aurangabad police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad. Nikhil Gupta, an IPS officer ...

BJP to conduct Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan from Sept 25 to Oct 2

The BJP will conduct a massive Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan from the Jayanti of Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25 to Mahatma Gandhis birth anniversary on October 2. The BJP central office sent a circular recently to all BJP state unit chief...

Gujarat govt committed to stop coronavirus spread: Rupani

Even as the coronavirus caseload in Gujarat is nearing one lakh, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said his government is committed to stop the spread of the infection. Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel on Thursday paid a virtual visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020