Centre extends crop insurance premium deadline in five MP districts
He had also written letters on the issue to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and chairman and managing director of Agriculture Insurance Company India Limited M K Pottdar. Due to heavy rains and floods, farmers in 15 districts of the state were unable to pay the premium in time, he had said, asking that the deadline be extended from August 31 to September 7.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:00 IST
The Union government has agreed to give farmers in five districts of Madhya Pradesh time till September 7 to pay premium under the PM's crop insurance scheme, state agriculture minister Kamal Patel said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Patel had said he had written to the Centre on this issue.
"The Center has given its approval for extending the date for the payment of crop insurance premium under the Pradhanmantri Fasal Bima Yojna in Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Dewas and Harda districts," the minister told PTI. He thanked Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for a swift response.
Patel had written to Tomar on Wednesday, asking that farmers in 15 rain-affected districts of Madhya Pradesh be given more time to pay the premium. He had also written letters on the issue to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and chairman and managing director of Agriculture Insurance Company India Limited M K Pottdar.
Due to heavy rains and floods, farmers in 15 districts of the state were unable to pay the premium in time, he had said, asking that the deadline be extended from August 31 to September 7. Incessant rains and flooding were reported in Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Harda, Hoshangabad, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Barwani and Alirajpur districts from August 28, he had pointed out.
ALSO READ
Vijayan's oppn to Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation shows double standards: Muraleedharan
Sidharth Pithani, Sandeep must be arrested in Sushant Singh death case: MLA Neeraj Bablu
MoS Muraleedharan says Kerala CM's opposition to airport privatisation exposes State govt's 'double standards'
Rajnath expresses grief over demise of Varanasi's Dom Raja Jagdish Chaudhary
Dharavi's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,713 with addition of two new cases: Mumbai civic body.