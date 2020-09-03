Left Menu
Tata Power signed PPA with Tata Motors to commission solar carport near Pune

The project, with a 6.2-megawatt capacity, is expected to reduce 1.6 lakhs tonnes of carbon emission for Tata Motors in its lifetime, Tata Power said in the release. According to the company, solar carports continue to prove themselves as excellent examples in terms of 'efficient use of space' for solar installations and are expected to demonstrate their potential by being a source of growth for the rooftop sector in the future.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:52 IST
Representative Image

Tata Power on Thursday said it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors to commission India's largest solar carport at Chikhali near Pune in Maharashtra. The grid-connected carport plant requires high-level engineering and customised designing to assemble the massive carport structures, according to a Tata Power release.

Furthermore, advanced technology and intricate planning is Tata Power's strength which will facilitate them to execute the project, it said. "As the One Tata initiative, we are excited to partner with Tata Motors to set the largest carport in India. "We are confident that this PPA will complement our efforts to lower the carbon footprint and we look forward to exploring new ways to harness clean resources and implement them in our business operations," said Tata Power Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Praveer Sinha.

Under the One Tata initiative, the group companies are engaging closely to work together where it makes business sense, to create new business approaches and differentiation. The project, with a 6.2-megawatt capacity, is expected to reduce 1.6 lakhs tonnes of carbon emission for Tata Motors in its lifetime, Tata Power said in the release.

According to the company, solar carports continue to prove themselves as excellent examples in terms of 'efficient use of space' for solar installations and are expected to demonstrate their potential by being a source of growth for the rooftop sector in the future. "We are looking forward to setting up India's largest solar carport with Tata Power as this will help us reduce our carbon emissions. We are extremely excited about the eco-friendly future operations and energy consumption," said Rajesh Khatri, vice-president passenger vehicles operations, Tata Motors.

