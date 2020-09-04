Britain "absolutely confident" will keep supply chains moving after Brexit - transport minister
Britain is "absolutely confident" it will keep supply chains moving regardless of the outcome of negotiations with the European Union on a future trade agreement post Brexit, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. "We've kept the supply chains going and I'm absolutely confident we'll do that again in the future going forward," he told BBC radio.Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:14 IST
Britain is "absolutely confident" it will keep supply chains moving regardless of the outcome of negotiations with the European Union on a future trade agreement post Brexit, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. Shapps was responding to a warning from Britain's customs and logistics associations that the country's Brexit border preparations were inadequate and risk causing disruption to supply chains next year.
He said Britain's supply chains had been under record pressure during the coronavirus pandemic but had responded well. "We've kept the supply chains going and I'm absolutely confident we'll do that again in the future going forward," he told BBC radio.
