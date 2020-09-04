Left Menu
Dates for resuming Kolkata Metro services to be fixed shortly: Top official

Days after the West Bengal government issued an order allowing recommencement of Metro services from September 8, Manoj Joshi, the general manager of the rapid transit system, on Friday said the final date for resuming operations will be fixed shortly.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:46 IST
Days after the West Bengal government issued an order allowing recommencement of Metro services from September 8, Manoj Joshi, the general manager of the rapid transit system, on Friday said the final date for resuming operations will be fixed shortly. Currently, the modalities for crowd control are being worked out, he said.

"The final date (for service resumption) shall be fixed shortly," Joshi told PTI. Earlier in the day, Indrani Banerjee, the spokesperson of Kolkata Metro, said the state government has proposed developing a system for issuing e-passes to commuters.

She, however, did not give any further detail on how the system would be put to use. Senior officials of the Metro Railway and the state government met for the second time on Friday to discuss issues related to maintenance of social distancing norms and crowd management.

"The state government has proposed developing a system for issuing e-passes to commuters for entering the Metro stations. It has sought certain information to facilitate the process of issuing e-passes. Metro Railway will provide the necessary information," she said. The officials are likely to meet again to finalise the modalities for ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, with the focus being on managing commuters at the gates of the Metro stations, Banerjee said after the meeting.

The Union Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, has granted permission for resumption of Metro Railway services in cities from September 7 in a graded manner..

