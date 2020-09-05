HarperCollins India to publish Nothing To Lose, a no-holds-barred account of Ma Anand Sheela's life, by Manbeena Sandhu

NEW DELHI, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the publication of Manbeena Sandhu's Nothing to Lose: The Authorized Biography of Ma Anand Sheela, to be out on 5 October, 2020. 'A story of an operatic storm ... A compelling must-read' Chapman and Maclain Way, directors of WILD WILD COUNTRY HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce that it will be publishing the much-anticipated, tell-all, Nothing to Lose: The Authorized biography of Ma Anand Sheela by Manbeena Sandhu.

This book, to be released on 5 October 2020, is set to create waves, as it explores the many dimensions and facets of the enigmatic Ma Anand Sheela, a glimpse of which the world saw in the popular documentary series, Wild Wild Country. From heading an ashram at Rajneeshpuram, Oregon, USA, in the 1980s to allegedly spearheading what is known as the largest bioterror attack in American history and spending thirty-nine months in prison, Ma Anand Sheela's life is one that fascinates and intrigues. But who is the woman beyond the persona of the commune leader? What is Sheela like behind the sensational 'tough lady' avatar? Manbeena Sandhu followed the Osho movement for two decades before her journey finally led her to Sheela. Nothing to Lose is a no-holds-barred account of Sheela's life, her intense relationship with Bhagwan, and the riveting story of what actually happened behind the closed doors of the cult's ashram.

Talking about this book, Ma Anand Sheela says: 'It is not easy to put my complex, intense and eventful life into words. And today, I can say Manbeena has not failed in her choice and challenge. Through this book, Manbeena prompted me to remember forgotten memories and relive my journey. Today, I'm delighted to see where her perseverance and dedication has led the both of us. I am happy that Nothing to Lose is being published by HarperCollins. I wish the book and Manbeena much success.' Manbeena Sandhu says: 'I've been closely involved with studying the Bhagwan Rajneesh movement for over twenty years. Throughout this period of study and research, one compelling figure towered above all - Ma Anand Sheela. She, who not only shook the grounds of the United States but the entire world through her non-conforming, non-traditional, and rebellious ways. In 2019, I had the opportunity to meet Ma Anand Sheela in person and we connected on a different level. She guided me through each milestone and this journey has been nothing short of exhilarating. I would like to thank HarperCollins and Ma Anand Sheela for allowing me to present the untold story of a legend.' Bushra Ahmed, Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins India, says, 'Charismatic, gutsy and ambitious, Ma Anand Sheela has lived a life that shocks and impresses. And now, in Nothing to Lose, she looks back and talks about her remarkable journey and gives us a peek into the events that happened at the Ashram all that time ago.' About the author - Manbeena Sandhu is based in Toronto, Canada. In addition to being a writer, she works as an addictions counsellor with the community in Canada. Her first book, Layla in the Sky with Diamonds, is a work of fiction. This is her first foray into non-fiction. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249409/HarperCollins_Publishers_India_Logo.jpg PWR PWR