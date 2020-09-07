Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro dips as traders look towards ECB meeting

But the greenback has steadied in recent sessions, especially after the euro's brief flirtation with the $1.20 level was followed by selling of the single currency. Kit Juckes, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said that while investors' euro long positions were not growing "they're huge and rate/yield differentials aren't moving in a supportive direction any more either." He added that the "'Europe's doing better than the US' story is tired", leaving euro-dollar range-bound for now. U.S. jobs data on Friday also helped the dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:22 IST
FOREX-Euro dips as traders look towards ECB meeting

The euro fell on Monday as traders that have pushed the single currency to multi-year highs took a breather and prepared for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to see if policymakers will introduce yet more stimulus.

The dollar has tumbled to more than two-year lows against the euro in recent weeks as investors bet U.S. interest rates would stay low for longer just as European policymakers agreed a significant recovery fund to boost the economy in Europe. But the greenback has steadied in recent sessions, especially after the euro's brief flirtation with the $1.20 level was followed by selling of the single currency.

Kit Juckes, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said that while investors' euro long positions were not growing "they're huge and rate/yield differentials aren't moving in a supportive direction any more either." He added that the "'Europe's doing better than the US' story is tired", leaving euro-dollar range-bound for now.

U.S. jobs data on Friday also helped the dollar. The U.S. Labour Department report showed that U.S. employment growth slowed and permanent job losses increased as government funding started running out. Still, the jobless rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July but Juckes said the numbers showed a productivity surge as employment growth lagged rebounding U.S. economic growth. Attention is turning to Thursday's ECB meeting, where investors are not expecting any major policy changes but will listen closely for anything said about the euro after a blistering rally that has likely unnerved some policymakers.

"Jawboning by ECB officials worried about the euro's rise has helped calm fevered USD bearishness," Alvin Tan, an FX Strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said. By 1030 GMT, the euro was down 0.2% at $1.1815 while the dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, gained 0.2% to 93.082.

U.S. financial markets are closed for the Labour Day holiday so trading volumes are likely to be thinner than usual. Elsewhere, the big mover was sterling, which slid 1% after Britain reportedly threatened to override its European Union divorce deal. The currency weakened to as low as $1.3145 while against the euro it dropped 0.8% to 89.88 pence .

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 106.26, unchanged on the day. The Chinese offshore yuan was little changed and last fetched 6.8343 per dollar after customs data on Monday indicated that the country's exports marked the strongest gain since March 2019 while imports slumped.

(Editing by Ed Osmond and Andrew Heavens)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris

The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-origin Senator rebuked President Donald Trump and his Attorney General for denying there is systemic...

RBI to set up innovation hub for finance sector

The Reserve Bank of India RBI is in the process of setting up an innovation hub which will focus on future technology in the financial services space, an RBI official said on Monday. Detailed guidelines in this respect are expected to be re...

Merkel won't rule out halting pipeline over Navalny

In a sign of Berlins growing frustration over Moscows stonewalling over the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, Chancellor Angela Merkels office indicated Monday that she might be willing to rethink the fate of a Germ...

Launch of Centurion's lawyers-on-demand service in Mozambique announced

Centurion Law Group CenturionLG.com is delighted to announce the launch and opening of its lawyers-on-demand service CenturionPlus CenturionLGPlus.com in Mozambique. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Mozambique remains in the top 15 of the fas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020