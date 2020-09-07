Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP holds protest over non-payment of salaries of MCDs employees

Aam Aadmi Party's councillors led by the party's in-charge for municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak, staged a protest on Monday with the civic body employees over non-payment of their salaries. The protest was held at the Civic Centre here. Speaking to the media, AAP's senior leader Pathak demanded that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations pay the employees' salaries or resign immediately.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:41 IST
AAP holds protest over non-payment of salaries of MCDs employees

Aam Aadmi Party's councillors led by the party's in-charge for municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak, staged a protest on Monday with the civic body employees over non-payment of their salaries. The protest was held at the Civic Centre here.

Speaking to the media, AAP's senior leader Pathak demanded that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations pay the employees' salaries or resign immediately. "The BJP should stop misleading people, release the salaries of MCD workers immediately or resign. The AAP will run it in a better way in the same budget. It has been about six months that the employees of the corporation are not getting their salaries," he said.

"Unless all the employees of the BJP-ruled MCDs, whose salaries have not been paid for the last about six months are released, the Aam Aadmi Party will continue to protest and raise its voice to bring justice to the common man," he said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Syria seeks Russian investment as U.S. sanctions hammer economy

President Bashar al Assad said on Monday he wanted to expand business ties with Russia to help Damascus cope with new U.S. sanctions on Syrias already crippled economy that threaten to undermine military gains achieved with Moscows help.Ass...

2020 season preview capsules: AFC West

AFC West listed in predicted order of finishKansas City Chiefs Projected 2020 record 13-32019 record 12-4 2019 summary QB Patrick Mahomes dislocated kneecap proved to be only a speed bump, as he quickly returned, and a much improved defense...

Amrapali real estate case: Supreme Court asks Mahagun to deposit Rs 240 crores

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Mahagun builders to deposit Rs 240 crores before it to consider bona fide on the resumption of construction at a plot of land which was earlier given to it by beleaguered real estate company Amrapali. If Ma...

Swiss should re-do 2014 China trade pact over Uighur treatment - NGO

Switzerland should renegotiate its six-year-old free trade agreement with China to bolster human rights protections for its Uighur Muslim minority, the Society for Threatened Peoples activist group said on Monday. The demand to the Swiss go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020