CAI awarded ISO:9001:2015 certification

Additionally, CAI has also acquired the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation of its Mumbai Laboratory, it said. "NABL accreditation of our Rajkot laboratory is near completion. Our next goal is to achieve International Cotton Association-Bremen certification for our Mumbai laboratory," CAI President Atul Ganatra added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Monday said it has been awarded globally recognised standard - ISO: 9001:2015 certification. The certification testifies to the fact that the cotton testing and other services rendered by CAI meets the requirements of the industry through an effective quality management system, CAI said in a statement.

This ISO: 9001:2015 certification has been awarded to the entire CAI office in Mumbai and all its cotton testing and research laboratories based in Mumbai, Rajkot, Aurangabad, Warangal, Adilabad, Kadi and Yavatmal, CAI said. Additionally, CAI has also acquired the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation of its Mumbai Laboratory, it said.

"NABL accreditation of our Rajkot laboratory is near completion. Our next goal is to achieve International Cotton Association-Bremen certification for our Mumbai laboratory," CAI President Atul Ganatra added.

