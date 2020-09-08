Left Menu
Development News Edition

ByteDance to hand out cash bonuses to staff amid U.S. pressure on TikTok

ByteDance's cash bonuses, which come as many companies face financial pressure due to COVID-19 and a slowing economy, was on Tuesday among the most discussed topics on Maimai, China's version of LinkedIn. Late last year, Chinese telecoms giant Huawei also said it would hand out 2 billion yuan ($293 million) in cash rewards to staff as a mark of recognition for work in the face of a U.S. trade blacklisting.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 10:55 IST
ByteDance to hand out cash bonuses to staff amid U.S. pressure on TikTok
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

TikTok owner ByteDance said on Tuesday it would hand out cash bonuses to employees working to help it "overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and changing macro environment".

Full-time employees who have worked for 26 or more working days between July to August will be given a bonus worth half their August base salary, according to a letter from ByteDance to its employees that was seen by Reuters. "Thank you for your hard work and dedication," the letter says. ByteDance has said it has over 60,000 employees globally.

The bonus could run into hundreds of millions of yuan, based on ByteDance's hiring advertisements and company sources. ByteDance confirmed the letter but did not provide details.

ByteDance has come under global scrutiny amid concerns about TikTok's collection of personal data and censoring of political content. The United States has said it will ban the short video app unless ByteDance sells the app's U.S. operations amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. ByteDance has said the Chinese government does not have any jurisdiction over TikTok content.

TikTok has also faced challenges in India, where it was among dozens of Chinese apps banned in June following a border clash between the countries. "The TikTok team and especially the deal team have been working day in and day out," a company source said, adding staff morale at TikTok had been hit by the global challenges as well as the departure of its CEO Kevin Mayer who quit after just three months.

ByteDance founder and CEO, Zhang Yiming, said in an earlier letter that the staff had been working "endless hours" amid the surrounding "noise". ByteDance's cash bonuses, which come as many companies face financial pressure due to COVID-19 and a slowing economy, was on Tuesday among the most discussed topics on Maimai, China's version of LinkedIn.

Late last year, Chinese telecoms giant Huawei also said it would hand out 2 billion yuan ($293 million) in cash rewards to staff as a mark of recognition for work in the face of a U.S. trade blacklisting. ($1 = 6.8357 Chinese yuan)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India Ratings revises FY21 GDP growth projection to negative 11.8 pc

Domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research on Tuesday revised the countrys FY21 GDP growth forecast to - 11.8 percent from - 5.3 percent earlier. The agency, however, expects Indias gross domestic product GDP to rebound and grow at 9...

Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised Chinas role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organisation, in a repudiation of US criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party ...

FACTBOX-Foreign journalists forced to leave China as diplomatic tensions worsen

Over the past year, numerous foreign reporters working for Western news organisations have been forced to leave China, mostly due to their work permits being revoked or not renewed. The Foreign Correspondents Club of China said on Monday a ...

German July trade figures point to slow recovery

German exports remained far below their pre-crisis levels in July despite a 4.7 increase during the month, data published on Tuesday showed, adding to signs that Germanys economic recovery from the coronavirus will be slow.Imports rose by o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020