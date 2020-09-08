Left Menu
GoAir operates over 200 charter flights from Saudi Arabia; repatriates over 37,016 passengers

The Wadia Group-promoted private carrier had commenced the repatriation flights on June 10 and gradually ramped up its operations with a combination of Vande Bharat Mission flights and private international charters. GoAir has flown a total 37,016 passengers from three cities of Saudi Arabia -- Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah -- to 11 Indian airports, operating 203 charter services between June 10 and September 4, an airline spokesperson said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:56 IST
GoAir has flown a total 37,016 passengers from three cities of Saudi Arabia -- Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah -- to 11 Indian airports, operating 203 charter services between June 10 and September 4, an airline spokesperson said. According to the airline, charter operations from Dammam commenced from June 10, while these services from Riyadh started operating from June 11.

However, services from Jeddah started only from July 30, it added. "We are pleased to have successfully completed the record 200 charter flights from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 87 days as part of the repatriation efforts, be it Vande Bharat Mission or international private charters," said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir.

"GoAir's cockpit crew, cabin crew, airport staff and entire team has put in all efforts to fly back our stranded fellow citizens and reunite them with their families," he added. The airline operated a total of 101 flights from Dammam to Kochi, Kannur, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Gaya, Hyderabad and Trichy ferrying 18,197 passengers, said the spokesperson.

The company has operated 77 charter service to Lucknow, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Trivandrum and Kochi and brought back 14,028 passengers. Besides, the airline has operated 25 charter flights from Riyadh also to Delhi and Lucknow carrying 4,791 passengers, he said.

