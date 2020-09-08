Left Menu
With the onset of the COVID-era, the entrance examinations across the country have been hampered. Aspirants who wait for the whole year to prepare and crack these exams are in a mental turmoil.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:00 IST
Medical University of Antigua announces up to 30 percent scholarships for the NEET students
Sudhir Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the onset of the COVID-era, the entrance examinations across the country have been hampered. Aspirants who wait for the whole year to prepare and crack these exams are in a mental turmoil. NEET examinations, which are held annually around the month of May, provides 90,000 seats in MBBS and BDS Colleges in India. This year the exam dates have been postponed to September. The country has seen a nationwide protest where the students have demanded the exam to be held.

Nearly 1.6 million students take the NEET, and another 0.9 m million take JEE. During COVID there are already tremendous hardships in studying and preparation. This is compounded by anxiety and exam fear. Sudhir Sharma, an Indian who started his career in the 80s in the UK, has come to help the Indian students. With more and more powerful people coming up to help the people of their country, Sharma has taken the step to provide up to 30 per cent scholarship to the Indian students in the college with which he is associated i.e. Medical University of Antigua announces up to 30 per cent scholarships for the NEET students.

He has a keen understanding of the necessity to provide social mobility for future generations to ensure growth. These scholarships will motivate the students of our country to relocate and explore new possibilities in a foreign land. The cost associated with the course at MUA will be at par with fee structure of the Indian medical colleges. This step will ensure a bright future of the medical aspirants of our country. Sharma initiative can be viewed as a great opportunity for the aspirants who want to pursue medical as a career but have money restraints. Medical University of Antigua is an international-oriented and diverse university in the beautiful and adventurous city of Antigua on the Caribbean island. Established with a vision for world-class advanced medical education to deliver and facilitate medical aspirants in clinical practice, medicine development, medical & biological research, patient care, healthcare development, etc.

The Medical University will be providing scholarships and assistance to the Indian students. The medical course in Antigua keeps pace with the technology and modern methods of teaching. The admissions are strictly merit based and ensures transparency in the admission process. For more details please drop email - info@muamed.org or call +1 (268) 723-3295. The university follows a US-based medical curriculum and our competent faculty members deliver their best to let the students pragmatically understand medicine through classroom interaction, laboratory experiments, and various research projects.

The curriculum, along with lab and clinical experiences, is designed in a way that will help the students in practicing medicine in the specialty of their choice after they complete their MBBS in Antigua. Students' knowledge at the University is fueled by the curiosity of the students, the expertise of our experienced professors, modern infrastructure, and hands-on experiences in laboratories and clinical rotations. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

