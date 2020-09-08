Dutch economy expected to grow by 3.5% in 2021 -broadcaster RTL

The Dutch economy is forecast to shrink by 5% this year and grow by 3.5% in 2021, broadcaster RTL reported on Tuesday, citing unpublished government budget documents it has obtained. The figures would represent a slight upgrade to the 5.1% shrink and 3.2% expansion most recently forecast by the Netherlands' Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) in August.

A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry declined to comment on the RTL report ahead of the formal budget release due on Sept. 15.