Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryanair threatens winter base closures at Ireland's Shannon, Cork - RTE

Ryanair has told staff at Shannon and Cork airports in the south of Ireland that it intends to close both bases for the winter unless the government relaxes strict travel restrictions, RTE reported on Tuesday, citing a letter from the airline.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 09-09-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:53 IST
Ryanair threatens winter base closures at Ireland's Shannon, Cork - RTE
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Ryanair)

Ryanair has told staff at Shannon and Cork airports in the south of Ireland that it intends to close both bases for the winter unless the government relaxes strict travel restrictions, RTE reported on Tuesday, citing a letter from the airline. Ryanair announced last month that it will reduce its flight capacity by a further 20% during September and October with the cuts heavily focused on France, Spain, Ireland and Sweden due to the reimposition of travel restrictions.

The Irish airline has been most critical of the approach in its home country, where unencumbered travel is only allowed to and from 10 European countries. It initiated legal proceedings against the government, questioning the legality of the curbs. The threatened closures would affect 130 directly employed staff as well as contract workers, Irish national broadcaster RTE reported, citing a letter from Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair's main airline business.

An airline spokesman said it did not comment on internal communication with its staff. Ryanair, the largest budget carrier in Europe, operates from 82 bases.

The "green list" of countries exempt from the restrictions is under review after a rise in Irish COVID-19 cases made adding countries with a similar or slightly better incidence rate too risky, the health minister said last week. Arrivals from all other countries are legally obliged to self-isolate for 14 days, contributing to a collapse in inbound tourism since Ireland reported its first COVID-19 cases at the end of February.

Ryanair group CEO Michael O'Leary said last month that forward bookings in and out of Ireland were "terrible" as a result with a 50% year-on-year drop putting jobs at risk in its Irish operations.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US sells ambassador home in Israel, securing Jerusalem move

The US Embassy said Tuesday the State Department has sold the ambassadors official residence near Tel Aviv a decision that cements the embassys controversial move to Jerusalem. In an announcement, the embassy did not identify the buyer or ...

Apple seeks damages from 'Fortnite' creator in App Store dispute

Apple Inc on Tuesday filed counter claims against Fortnite creator Epic Games asking for lost App Store fees and other damages, and seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own in-app payment system.Apple and Epic have bee...

Finance Ministers meet to refine ‘single ambitious menu’ for COVID-19 recovery and beyond

Amina Mohammed addressed ministers from the UNs 193 Member States during a virtual meeting on Tuesday to solidify a menu of policy options for post-pandemic recovery and beyond, which will be presented to world leaders later this month. A...

Netanyahu slams Israeli police amid report about cover-up

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the countrys law enforcement system on Tuesday, continuing a crusade to discredit those who have pressed corruption cases against him ahead of the resumption of his trial early next year. Neta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020