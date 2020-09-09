Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. firms in China increasingly fear bilateral tensions will last for years -survey

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:40 IST
U.S. firms in China increasingly fear bilateral tensions will last for years -survey

U.S. companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies will drag out over years and nearly a third said their ability to retain staff had been affected, a survey showed. Half of the firms said they believe soured ties will last at least three years, up sharply from 30% in 2019, according to an annual business sentiment survey conducted by the American Chamber Commerce in Shanghai and consultancy PwC China.

Of those, 27% said they believe tensions will last indefinitely, compared with just 13% last year. "U.S.-China tension is the top concern for the American business community here," Ker Gibbs, president of the business chamber, said at an event to mark the release of the report.

"This Beijing, Washington dialogue, they need to work this out, because it's having an impact on business performance here." U.S.-China tensions, already high after last year's trade war, have further intensified this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and as Washington blacklists or threatens to blacklist Chinese technology companies on national security grounds.

With the U.S. election approaching, President Donald Trump this week again raised the idea of separating the U.S. and Chinese economies, also known as decoupling, suggesting the United States would not lose money if the countries no longer did business. Underscoring the worries about bilateral tensions as well as economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, only 29% of firms plan to increase their investment in China this year, down from 47% in 2019.

And 32% of respondents said they believe the deterioration in relations was affecting their ability to retain both local and expatriate staff - a view that was particularly pronounced in the education and logistics sectors. "It's about the attractiveness of a U.S. brand given this atmosphere of tensions," Mark Gilbraith, management consulting leader for PwC China.

However, the proportion of companies with a pessimistic five-year outlook receded slightly, at 18.5% versus 21.1% in 2019. The improvement may be attributable to the Phase One trade deal, the report said, although it noted pessimism remained historically high. Until 2019, firms with pessimistic five-year outlooks had hovered at around 7% for several years.

This year's survey was conducted June 16-July 16 and garnered responses from 346 companies spanning sectors such as industrial manufacturing, automotive and pharmaceutical. More than 90% of respondents said they were committed to remaining in China and around 70% of the more than 200 firms surveyed that own or outsource production in China said they did not intend to shift manufacturing to other countries.

Less than 4% are shifting some production back to the United States while 14% are moving some production to non-U.S. locations. The rest represent a mix of moving some production within China and some outside China.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tradenfill Company extends Free services to companies registered under Start-up India during this pandemic as a part of their CSR initiative

Covid has had an unprecedented and deep impact on the businesses worldwide. The companies have found themselves to be in uncharted territories facing a very unique set of challenges. In view of such a massive challenge, India has recalibrat...

Surekha Sikri stable but still under observation in ICU, says her agent

Mumbai, Sep 9 PTI&#160;Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri, who was hospitalised after she suffered a brain stroke, is stable but still under observation in the ICU, her agent Vivek Sidhwani said on Wednesday. The 75-year-ol...

India probes alleged increase in imports of PVC resin from Japan

India has initiated a probe into an alleged increase in imports of a certain type of PVC resin, used in various sectors including construction and medical devices, from Japan following complaints by domestic firms. According to a notificati...

HC asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana's bungalow

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow here and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020