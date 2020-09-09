Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans one individual for providing unauthorised investment services

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Yash Chawla, proprietor of Khelo MCX Research Services, from acting as an investment advisor for providing unauthorised trading tips to investors. Also, he has been barred from the capital markets till further orders, Sebi said in an interim order. The regulator found that Chawla was giving trading tips, stock specific recommendations, among others, to investors and general public by charging fees from them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:49 IST
Sebi bans one individual for providing unauthorised investment services

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Yash Chawla, proprietor of Khelo MCX Research Services, from acting as an investment advisor for providing unauthorised trading tips to investors. Also, he has been barred from the capital markets till further orders, Sebi said in an interim order.

The regulator found that Chawla was giving trading tips, stock specific recommendations, among others, to investors and general public by charging fees from them. Through such services, he collected over Rs 1.25 crore. He was providing such services without obtaining registration from Sebi.

"These activities/ representations without holding the certificate of registration as investment adviser is prima facie, in violation...of the IA (investment advisor) Regulations," the regulator said in an interim order passed on Friday. Besides, Chawla was assuring his clients of 100 per cent return, which is misleading and deceptive act and has been prima facie made with an intent to influence the client to avail its advisory services.

Through this act, Chawla, prima facie, vioated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms. Accordingly, Chawla has been directed to "cease and desist from acting as an investment advisor", a Sebi order said. Also, he has been barred from  divert any funds raised from investors, kept in bank account(s) and/or in his custody until further orders.

Further, he has been restrained from disposing of any assets, whether movable or immovable, or any interest or investment or charge on any of such assets held in his  name, including money lying in bank accounts except with the prior permission of Sebi. The regulator ordered to immediately withdraw and remove all advertisements, representations, brochures, documents, communications in relation to his investment advisory activity or any other unregistered activity in the securities market.

These directions will be in force until further orders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said. In a separate order on Tuesday, Sebi has relaxed delisting conditions for Aaradhana Realities Ltd.

Sebi said it agreed with the substantial submission of the company that no purpose would be served to retain the Company as a listed entity, as it does not have any public shareholder. The regulator has granted "the applicant Company i.e. Aaradhana Realties Limited, relaxation from the requirement of providing exit offer... and incidental / consequential requirements thereof  and to proceed with delisting." The relaxation has been given subject to certain conditions.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

56-member ITBP team goes on Gangotri-II expedition for research

A 56-member team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP has left for Gangotri-II peak to conduct research work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the total members of the expedition, 30 will climb the 21,620 feet high peak.The main aim of t...

Amarinder expresses displeasure over Punjab's ease of doing biz ranking

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the states 19th rank in the Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings and announced a new system of deemed approvals to further promote ease of doing business...

Israel hopes India and China will sort out their differences in 'peaceful way'

Israel on Wednesday expressed hope that India and China will sort out their differences in a peaceful way, amidst mounting tension between the two Asian giants over the border issue. We hope that all things will be sorted out in a peaceful ...

Ugandan move to regulate online activity is tool to curb dissent ahead of polls - rights groups

Rights groups have asked Uganda to reverse a move that requires some social media users to get a licence and pay fees, saying the move is aimed at censoring content critical of the government ahead of a presidential election.In the election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020