Metro Railway issues set of dos & don'ts for passengers

It said no tokens will be used. Passengers will have to get their body temperature checked through thermal screening at the time of entering a Metro station.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:27 IST
The Metro Railway on Wednesday issued a set of dos and don'ts for passengers when they travel while maintaining the COVID-19 safety norms after the services resume. The passengers will have to wear masks covering their face and nose and sanitise their hands from sanitiser dispensers placed at each platform before boarding a train, a Metro Railway official said here.

Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi, who inspected several stations of the city's rapid transit system on Tuesday, had earlier said that the final date for resumption of the services will be fixed soon. The passengers can use only smart cards for travel and will have to download the Aarogya Setu App on their phones. It said no tokens will be used.

Passengers will have to get their body temperature checked through thermal screening at the time of entering a Metro station. They can use specified gates for entry and exit, the official said. The Metro authorities said that passengers having symptoms of fever, cough or cold should not travel on its trains.

It also advised elders and children against travelling by a Metro train. The official said those found spitting at stations will be penaised.

