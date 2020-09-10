Left Menu
IATA ONE Source launched helps air cargo industry match shipping needs

ONE Source lists the latest operational information on airlines, airports, cargo handling facilities, freight forwarders, ground handlers, shippers, and trucking companies.

10-09-2020
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched IATA ONE Source, an online platform which helps the air cargo industry match shipping needs with the availability of infrastructure capabilities and certifications of service providers across the value chain.

This is particularly timely amid the COVID-19 crisis when shippers of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals need accurate information for time- and temperature-sensitive shipments. ONE Source lists the latest operational information on airlines, airports, cargo handling facilities, freight forwarders, ground handlers, shippers, and trucking companies. All critical information contained on ONE Source has been verified by IATA to help ensure its accuracy. IATA ONE Source is free for all service providers across the air cargo supply chain.

"Air cargo has been essential in the global fight against COVID-19, transporting vital equipment and medicines to those who need them most. However, with over 3,500 differently sized cargo handling facilities worldwide, the industry until now has lacked visibility on the capacities and services these facilities can offer. The need for greater transparency is even more critical in the current context. ONE Source addresses this by providing a single reference point for up-to-date infrastructure and certification data, helping save time and keep air cargo moving," said Glyn Hughes, IATA's Global Head of Cargo.

The ONE Source platform offers:

Single source of up-to-date certification and infrastructure data

Streamlined information per aviation service provider type allowing for direct capability comparison

ONE Source API providing a direct data feed to company systems.

Increased audit efficiency by complementing risk analysis data for a more accurate evaluation of auditing needs

Reduced audit complexity, focused on Unique Selling Points and security aspects

Details on IATA Certifications:

CEIV Pharma

CEIV Live Animals

CEIV Fresh

Smart Facility Operational Capacity

IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA)

United for Wildlife

ONE Source is part of the IATA Smart Facility program, an initiative to create transparency in cargo handling services and enhance essential cargo operational capabilities to a consistently higher baseline level across the industry.

For more information or to register, visit the ONE Source platform.

Access COVID-19 Air Cargo Markets presentation (pdf) by Brian Pearce, IATA's Chief Economist.

Access Air Cargo Media presentation (pdf) by Glyn Hughes, IATA's Global Head of Cargo

Media Briefing Recording: Listen to the teleconference (mp3)

