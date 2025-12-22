In Memoriam: The Life and Legacy of James Ransone

James Ransone, an acclaimed actor known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka on HBO's 'The Wire,' has died at the age of 46. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed his death was by suicide.

Ransone also gained recognition for his performances in films such as 'It: Chapter Two' and 'The Black Phone.' His television credits include series like 'Bosch' and 'Poker Face.'

On Sunday, efforts to reach representatives for comment went unanswered, including inquiries directed at the medical examiner's office spokesperson.

