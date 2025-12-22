Left Menu

In Memoriam: The Life and Legacy of James Ransone

James Ransone, an actor recognized for his role in HBO's 'The Wire' and various other shows and films, has passed away at the age of 46. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed his death as a suicide. Ransone was known for appearances in 'It: Chapter Two,' 'The Black Phone,' and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 06:07 IST
James Ransone, an acclaimed actor known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka on HBO's 'The Wire,' has died at the age of 46. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed his death was by suicide.

Ransone also gained recognition for his performances in films such as 'It: Chapter Two' and 'The Black Phone.' His television credits include series like 'Bosch' and 'Poker Face.'

On Sunday, efforts to reach representatives for comment went unanswered, including inquiries directed at the medical examiner's office spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

