The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS at just Rs 4,500 per month
To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions.ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 11-09-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:55 IST
Gurugram (Haryana) [India] September 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions. The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new dream bikes at EMIs starting at just Rs 4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan). Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.
Pre-launch bookings are open at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website www.bmw-motorrad.in. Ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles will be announced at the launch. Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in
