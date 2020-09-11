Left Menu
The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS at just Rs 4,500 per month

To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 11-09-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:55 IST
The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS at just Rs 4,500 per month. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] September 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions. The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new dream bikes at EMIs starting at just Rs 4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan). Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.

Pre-launch bookings are open at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website www.bmw-motorrad.in. Ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles will be announced at the launch. Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

#MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad #It'sBack #310R #310GS This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

