The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS at just Rs 4,500 per month

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] September 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions. The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new dream bikes at EMIs starting at just Rs 4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan). Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.

Pre-launch bookings are open at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website www.bmw-motorrad.in. Ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles will be announced at the launch. Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN

#MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad #It'sBack #310R #310GS This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)